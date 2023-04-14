‘A profession in crisis.’ NJ report latest to highlight lawyer mental health problems

Summary

(Reuters) - More than two-thirds of the attorneys who responded to a recent New Jersey State Bar Association survey reported feeling anxious within the past two weeks.

A full 68% said they experienced anxiety during that time period, while 56% reported a high prevalence of alcohol misuse. And 10% of the surveyed Garden State lawyers reported having suicidal thoughts.

New Jersey has joined the growing cohort of states examining lawyer mental health and looking for ways to improve their well-being. The state bar this week released a report based on its November 2022 survey of 1,643 lawyers, which concludes that its attorneys suffer burnout, depression, suicidal thoughts, substance use disorders and anxiety at significantly higher rates than the working population.

Research by bar associations in New York, Massachusetts, California and the District of Columbia has reached similar conclusions in recent years.

“We are a profession in crisis,” said New Jersey bar president Jeralyn Lawrence.

The New Jersey State Bar has already asked the state’s supreme court to eliminate a question about mental health conditions on the character and fitness questionnaire submitted by those seeking admission on the grounds that such disclosures deter law students and lawyers from seeking help.

Among the New Jersey survey respondents, 49% reported moderate to high levels of burnout, which is nearly twice as high as the general working population, the researchers found. Lawyers between ages 35 and 50 were significantly more likely to report burnout than those over 65. Many hours worked on weekends, isolation, and the expectation of being available outside normal business hours also correlated to higher burnout rates, according to the report.

“Lawyers hardly ever, if ever, put themselves first,” the report reads. “The court comes first, the client comes first, their firm comes first, their family comes first.”

Nearly a quarter of the survey respondents—23%—reported high levels of depression symptoms, while 49% reported feelings of isolation. Among the survey respondents, 28% said they were looking to leave the legal profession.

The report recommends that the New Jersey court establish a task force on lawyer and judicial well-being; conduct further study of lawyer mental health; and allow lawyers to get continuing legal education credit for programs focused on wellness.

