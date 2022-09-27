Prominent attorneys face Calif. bar ethics probe over genocide settlement

Summary

Companies Bar officials said they are investigating Mark Geragos and Brian Kabateck

Geragos called investigation politically motivated















(Reuters) - The State Bar of California on Tuesday said it is investigating high-profile attorneys Mark Geragos and Brian Kabateck over their handling of funds from a 2005 settlement connected to the early 20th century Armenian genocide.

The Los Angeles Times in March examined the lawyers’ involvement in a $17.5 million settlement between descendants of slain Armenians and a French insurer whose proceeds were intended for the families and Armenian charities. Some of the funds went to Geragos and Kabateck’s favored charities and to false claimants, the newspaper reported, while complaints about the attorneys' conduct went unheeded by the state bar.

Both men have denied wrongdoing in the case. Kabateck, the founder and managing partner of plaintiff’s firm Kabateck LLP, said in a statement Tuesday that his firm will "continue to provide evidence" to prove that it did nothing wrong.

Geragos is an L.A.-based defense attorney whose clients have included Winona Ryder, Michael Jackson and singer Chris Brown. He told Reuters he is being unfairly targeted because he is defending former state bar executive director Joe Dunn against bar ethics claims involving misuse of funds and conflicts of interest.

Geragos said the bar is trying to appear proactive to state lawmakers who have questioned its ability to effectively police lawyers.

“It’s obviously a political stunt to curry favor with the legislature,” Geragos said of the state bar’s investigation into him and Kabateck. “They want someone of stature to show they are doing something.”

Bar officials declined to provide further details about its investigation. State bar board of trustees chairman Ruben Duran said in a statement that it was taking the unusual step of making its probe public after its earlier failures to sanction plaintiffs lawyer Tom Girardi eroded confidence in the organization.

“Restoring and maintaining the public’s trust in the disciplinary apparatus of this agency is imperative,” Duran said.

Girardi, another prominent California attorney who is the estranged husband of reality television star Erika Jayne Girardi, was eventually disbarred in June in the wake of allegations that he misused client settlement funds. He has not responded to the bar's allegations and did not participate in the disciplinary proceedings.

