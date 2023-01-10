Prominent conservative lawyer William Consovoy dies at 48

Law firms Wiley Rein LLP Follow















(Reuters) - William Consovoy, who championed conservative causes as a Washington, D.C.-area attorney and founded the law firm Consovoy McCarthy, died on Monday, the firm said. He was 48.

His law partner Thomas McCarthy told CNN in October that Consovoy was diagnosed with brain cancer two years ago.

McCarthy said in a statement on Tuesday that while Consovoy was known in the legal community for his "brilliant analytical mind," he "had a huge heart and was the most loyal of friends."

Consovoy co-founded Arlington, Virginia-based Consovoy McCarthy in 2014. The firm has risen to prominence in Republican circles, with clients including the Republican National Committee and Republican state officials.

Consovoy and his firm also represented former President Donald Trump in his lawsuits challenging congressional subpoenas for his personal financial records, both during and after Trump's presidency.

He argued before the U.S. Supreme Court multiple times and had been set to appear before the court again last fall in a closely watched case challenging affirmative action policies at Harvard University. He withdrew from the arguments and was replaced by another attorney at his firm.

Consovoy and McCarthy practiced earlier together at U.S. law firm Wiley Rein. Consovoy worked on a case there challenging parts of the Voting Rights Act, culminating in a 2013 Supreme Court decision that gutted provisions of the landmark law.

Dean Ken Randall of the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University, where Consovoy earned his law degree and later co-directed the Supreme Court clinic, on Tuesday called him "an extraordinary talent."

Consovoy served as a law clerk for Judge Edith Jones of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.