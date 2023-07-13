Proposed legislation could alter e-commerce purchases of low-value items and shift competition among retailers

Law Firms Clark Hill PLC Follow

July 13, 2023 - Like most American consumers, chances are your online purchases have increased since the pandemic. If you bought fast fashion or other lower value items made abroad, you may have wondered how is it possible that these goods are so cheap during times of tariffs and inflation?

U.S. lawmakers have asked the same questions and proposed legislation to close a trade loophole which allows goods valued under $800 to be imported free of duties and scrutiny from restrictions on forced labor.

Background

Under U.S. trade law, goods valued under $800 are considered de minimis, meaning they are too trifling for customs duties. Use of this provision provides a retailer with a significant cost advantage if the packages are purchased online and shipped directly to the customer instead of having to arrive in bulk on shipping containers that must be entered through customs and declared for duty payment. Depending on your perspective, this is either a market disruptor or an unfair advantage for e-commerce retailers that source from countries where market principles are more loosely applied.

The de minimis threshold was raised in 2016 from $200 to $800 to allow U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to focus its resources on bigger-ticket items which generate more tariff revenue for the U.S. Treasury. At the time, the change seemed innocuous enough but has since opened a floodgate of low value imports rising from about $220 million in 2016 up to $771 million in 2021.

A vast majority of those imports have come from China. This has brought about unintended consequences ranging from loss of business and jobs for brick-and-mortar retailers to environmental impacts from more packaging, questionable product safety, and less scrutiny concerning manufacture by forced labor.

Congress has taken notice and recently introduced bills to update the de minimis treatment in the Tariff Act of 1930, which could bring a profound shift to the online retail sector. The proposed changes could bring competitive implications for more traditional retailers that buy in bulk, such as Walmart, Target, and others versus direct-to-consumer suppliers like Shein and Temu — and ultimately for the pocketbooks of U.S. consumers.

Proposed legislation

A pair of new bipartisan bills proposed by members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate may upend changing the de minimis provision, although it is not expected to be eliminated entirely. Instead, Congress may limit who can take advantage of such duty-free treatment.

The proposed legislation seeks to carve out certain countries, such as China and other "nonmarket economy" countries, from benefitting from this provision. The new bills would also require additional documentation and information for the imports, likely increasing costs for e-commerce consumers.

Import Security and Fairness Act

This legislation introduced by Representatives Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Neal Dunn (R-FL) and Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) seeks to amend de minimis treatment under the Tariff Act by carving out exceptions to the de minimis treatment for (1) nonmarket economy countries (e.g., China, Russia, Belarus, Vietnam), (2) countries included in the priority watch list, and (3) through other exceptions issued by the Secretary of the Treasury.

The Import Security and Fairness Act would also task the Secretary to create regulations to require information about the imports that benefit from de minimis treatment, including (1) a description of the product, (2) Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) classification, (3) manufacturing country of origin, (4) country from which the article was ultimately shipped, (5) identity of the shipper, (6) identity of the importer, and (7) transaction value of the article in the United States.

Violation of these regulation would result in a $5,000 fine for the first violation, and $10,000 for each subsequent violation. Enforcement of the de minimis treatment may include detention of merchandise by CBP and denial of entry, or disposal of such merchandise in the event of abandonment.

De Minimis Reciprocity Act of 2023

The legislation, named the De Minimis Reciprocity Act of 2023, introduced by Senators Bill Cassidy M.D. (R-LA), and Tommy Baldwin (D-WI), seeks to amend the dollar amount threshold for de minimis treatment under the Tariff Act while adding oversight for counterfeit goods and use of forced labor in their production. While the 2016 amendments to de minimis treatment raised the threshold from $200 to $800, the De Minimis Reciprocity Act of 2023 would maintain the cap on de minimis treatment at $800, while creating lower threshold levels on a reciprocal basis, including adjustments that other countries may have such as thresholds relating to value-added tax on imports.

Funds received by the U.S. Treasury Department that are attributable to revenue from the dollar amount thresholds for de minimis treatment will be reallocated by the Secretary of the Treasury to be used for re-shoring, to encourage the movement of manufacturing out of China and to the United States.

Like the Import Security and Fairness Act (the "Blumenauer-Brown bill"), the De Minimis Reciprocity Act of 2023 (the "Cassidy bill") also seeks to exclude certain countries from making use of de minimis tariff treatment. While the Blumenauer-Brown bill seeks to exclude nonmarket economy countries, which currently includes China, Russia, Belarus, and Vietnam, the Cassidy bill takes a more flexible approach. The Cassidy bill would task the Secretary of the Treasury with annually reviewing and publishing a list of countries that meet certain criteria to be eligible for de minimis treatment.

Considerations for eligibility include violations of the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act (UFLPA), transshipments, exportation of counterfeit goods, and whether the country is committed to the fight against human trafficking, illegal drug trade, and terrorism. The Cassidy bill also expressly prohibits China and Russia from using the de minimis treatment. The Cassidy bill establishes a process to petition for removal from the list of countries prohibited from de minimis treatment — a process that would require the Secretary to consult with Congress.

Additionally, much like the Blumenauer-Brown bill, the Cassidy bill requires the provision of additional information for entries eligible for de minimis treatment. In particular, the Cassidy proposal would require the contract carriers to provide data concerning (1) HTS classification, (2) country of origin, (3) country of manufacture, (4) the shipper of record, (5) the importer of record, (6) a description of the article, (7) the fair market value in the United States of the article. The proposed Cassidy bill tasks the contract carrier with collecting duties on entries entering under de minimis treatment and paying those duties to CBP.

Effects

Geopolitics have increasingly affected U.S. trade law and policy in recent years. These proposed bills concerning de minimis treatment are another example of U.S. lawmakers seeking to enact policy goals on the worldwide stage through economic pressure and non-tariff barriers. This is exemplified in the language of the Cassidy bill, which could exclude not only China on the basis of UFLPA violations but also other countries that the United States determines do not sufficiently ensure protection from forced labor and other policy goals.

Also, through its proposed language requiring consideration of "exportation from the country of counterfeit goods," the Cassidy bill may provide for extraterritorial consideration of Lanham Act violations and protections of U.S. trademarks. Depending on the strength of enforcement by CBP, the consideration of counterfeiting could prove beneficial to U.S. companies hoping to protect their trademarks against foreign counterfeit imports, especially considering the Supreme Court's recent decision which held against an extraterritorial application of the Lanham Act. Abitron Austria GmbH v. Hetronic International, Inc., No. 21-1043, 600 U.S. __ (2023).

Shein, one of the world's largest e-commerce retailers, is a well-documented example of a company that has benefitted from de minimis treatment. While the company has addressed allegations of workers' rights and moved its headquarters to Singapore, Shein's manufacturing had been based largely in China's Guangdong province until it recently also began manufacturing in Turkey. This move has allowed Shein to avoid Section 301 tariffs against China started during the Trump Administration.

Prior to this move, however, such shipments escaped tariff scrutiny when they fell under the $800 de minimis threshold. The proposed language of the de minimis bills include not only consideration of the country of origin, but also the perceived adherence to the UFLPA and transshipment information, which largely leave it to the discretion of the Secretary of the Treasury to identify which countries will be excluded from de minimis treatment.

The increase in Shein's popularity, sales, and reports of its interest in a U.S. IPO have likely exposed this retailer to additional scrutiny. U.S. lawmakers appear interested in tailoring the language of their proposed bills to capture exports from this mega-retailer and exclude it from de minimis treatment. The language of the proposed Cassidy bill gives more flexibility to this effect, by expanding the breadth of its de minimis exclusions beyond nonmarket economy countries.

What's next?

Whether or not these proposed bills on de minimis treatment become law remains to be seen. However, the bipartisan nature of these proposals, along with parallel proposals in both the House and the Senate, indicate a perceived need for change among members. If the bills are enacted, retailers are likely to adapt quickly as the legislation may impact their level of competition for U.S. consumers, and as far as online sales it may lead to initial disruptions, longer lead times, and higher prices for affected articles.

