Prosecutors in R. Kelly case launch New York law firm

Shihata & Geddes was founded by Elizabeth Geddes and Nadia Shihata, former assistant U.S. Attorneys in the Eastern District of New York. The firm will represent criminal defendants and handle internal corporate investigations, civil rights audits and wrongful conviction cases, according to its website.

The two lawyers were lead prosecutors in Kelly's racketeering and sexual misconduct trial, which led to a 30-year sentence after the singer was convicted in September 2021 on all nine charges he faced. Kelly was separately convicted earlier this year on child pornography and other charges in Chicago.

Shihata was chief of the organized crime and gangs section in New York's Eastern District, which includes Brooklyn, until September. Geddes led the civil rights section of the office's criminal division until June.

Shihata said one of her most notable cases was when she helped convict Eugenio Perez, a Federal Bureau of Prisons lieutenant, for sexual assault in 2019.

Earlier in her career, Geddes worked on a number of cases that helped dismantle the Colombo crime family.

"We wanted to continue focusing on the areas that had meant so much to us when we worked as prosecutors," Shihata said.

Geddes and Shihata are working remotely for now and using conference space in a building in the DUMBO neighborhood of Brooklyn. The two partners plan to hire additional staff and eventually move into leased offices.

