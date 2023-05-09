Proskauer adds fraud claim, says law firm execs conspired in trade secrets case

Companies

May 9 (Reuters) - Law firm Proskauer Rose has expanded its trade secrets lawsuit against its former chief operating officer, accusing him of scheming to recruit other firm employees to a competitor and violating a court order requiring him to turn over all of its proprietary data.

Jonathan O'Brien, who was fired in December as he was poised to join rival firm Paul Hastings, kept at least some of the "purloined" data after a Jan. 6 court deadline to turn it over, Proskauer said in an amended complaint filed Monday night in Manhattan federal court.

The firm claims O'Brien deleted thousands of text messages and emails, including after he was sued by Proskauer.

The updated complaint also adds a fraud claim against O'Brien. Proskauer said O'Brien abused his former position by having the firm pay more than $150,000 to cover his personal expenses and in donations to charities involving him and his wife.

The firm said it is continuing to investigate O'Brien's expenses.

O'Brien's attorney Russell Beck of Beck Reed Riden said in a statement that the amended complaint was designed to generate "salacious" media coverage. O'Brien will respond in court, he added.

Mark Goodman, a partner at Debevoise & Plimpton who is representing Proskauer, declined to comment.

Proskauer has alleged that O'Brien downloaded 34 gigabytes of data before his departure, including financial performance, client lists and profitability metrics, compensation and evaluations of every one of Proskauer’s more than 200 partners.

The amended complaint alleges he was helped by two former Proskauer executives — chief financial officer Leigh Anne Whyte and one of her lieutenants, Jeremy Russo — who were also poised to join Paul Hastings.

Whyte and Russo, who are not named as defendants, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Proskauer said Whyte is "featured prominently in this amended complaint due to her knowledge of and involvement in Mr. O'Brien's misconduct." It previously called Russo "O'Brien's co-conspirator" in a Jan. 18 filing.

The lawsuit said O'Brien and others tried to recruit others to Paul Hastings from Proskauer, including by withholding raises and promotions so that the employees would be disgruntled enough to leave.

O’Brien has denied Proskauer’s claims that he planned to take its secrets to another employer, countering that he downloaded the data in order to work during a two-week vacation to Mauritius that coincided with his planned final days at the firm.

Paul Hastings has said O'Brien is not joining the firm. Proskauer in its complaint said O'Brien was in line to receive a base $1.5 million salary and $2.2 million in bonuses from his new employer.

Paul Hastings in a statement said it did not solicit or receive any confidential or proprietary information and declined to comment on "another firm's personnel dispute."

The case is Proskauer Rose LLP v. O'Brien, S.D.N.Y., No. 1:22-cv-10918











