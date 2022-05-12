Proskauer snags NY capital markets partner from Shearman & Sterling

Signage is seen on the exterior of the building where law firm Proskauer Rose LLP is located in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Kristina Trauger will join Proskauer's corporate department

Her clients have included Intapp, Intercontinental Exchange

(Reuters) - Proskauer Rose said Thursday that it has hired Kristina Trauger, a capital markets partner from Shearman & Sterling, for its corporate department in New York.

Trauger spent more than three years at U.K-founded Shearman & Sterling's New York office.

A spokesperson for Shearman & Sterling wished Trauger the best on Thursday.

Steven Ellis, chairman of New York-based Proskauer, said in a statement that attorneys like Trauger can help clients deal with "options for accessing the capital markets" in a "rapidly changing environment."

Trauger has worked with clients on their initial public offerings and M&A transactions, as well as on the formation of special purpose acquisition companies, Proskauer said.

She represented professional services and legal tech company Intapp Inc in its June 2021 IPO, as well as Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) on its $11 billion acquisition of Ellie Mae in 2020, according to her online Shearman & Sterling bio.

Before moving to Shearman & Sterling, Trauger spent five years in Houston at Haynes and Boone, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.