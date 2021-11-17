Providing aid to for-profit colleges is not a matter of racial justice

REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - The for-profit college industry has made a push this week to be included in a funding increase to the main federal grant program for low-income students, as Democratic lawmakers enter the final stretch of negotiations over a major social spending component of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan.

Democrats are proposing to add $550 to annual Pell grants, boosting the award amount from $6,495 to $7,045. The increase would apply to students at non-profit and public universities, but it would not apply to for-profit institutions.

It’s expected, then, that private for-profit schools would move to protect or improve their interests potentially affected by the upcoming government policies. That’s par for the course for U.S. businesses.

At first glance, it may seem unfair to exclude for-profit institutions, which have high percentages of students of color and poor students, from the funding increase. But a closer look reveals that including the historically scandal-ridden industry could perpetuate the problem of inferior education options for already-vulnerable populations.

Jason Altmire, president and chief executive of Career Education Colleges and Universities, the for-profit higher education industry’s main trade association, told me that the Democrats’ proposal disadvantages "largely students of color, minorities and women," who “have made a life choice of what institution provides them the best setting for their higher education."

Altmire said that there's a legitimate debate to be had about efficiency of services and how to hold for-profits accountable if they fail to deliver quality education, but the current proposal doesn't address those issues.

The CECU says more than 65% of graduates from its members’ programs are women. Black people make up 22% and Latino people represent 12% of their four-year program graduates, according to the CECU. Those figures differ somewhat from data reported last year by the National Center for Education Statistics. The NCES showed that Black students made up 29% of undergrads at private for-profit institutions in fall 2018 – more than twice as high as at public four-year colleges. Hispanic students represented 18% of the population at private for-profits and 20% at public institutions, the NCES shows.

A handful of House Democrats also wrote congressional leaders on Nov. 5, saying the proposal “hurts students, not institutions,” and “will have a disparate impact on minority and first-generation students.”

It’s a perplexing argument, given what we know about those schools and their relationship with their students.

Katherine Welbeck, civil rights counsel at the Student Borrower Protection Center and a former staffer at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, told me the evidence doesn’t quite support the notion that more aid to for-profits boosts students of color.

“We hear a line that they’re providing a service to people who otherwise might not have access to education,” Welbeck said. “But what you find through research is a long track record of what we call ‘predatory inclusion’ or ‘reverse redlining’ at for-profits, where veterans, or Black, Latino students and other marginalized communities are targeted for products that are often” more expensive and less effective.

Welbeck pointed to a 2013 lawsuit by California against Corinthian Colleges Inc, which operated Everest College and other for-profit institutions. The case alleged the schools targeted expensive programs to “single-parent families” described in internal company documents as people who are “stuck” and unable to plan well for the future. The state won a $1.1 billion default judgment in 2016 and the company has since collapsed.

The history of for-profits is illuminating. More than a decade of governmental research and media investigations culminating in 2012 showed that they frequently attracted students through deceptive advertising, burdened them with unnecessary debt, and didn’t provide good job prospects – while wasting billions of taxpayer money.

A 2012 Senate investigation “reiterated earlier findings” from a similar effort in the late 1980s, concluding that “many for-profit colleges made decisions that prioritized their bottom line, even when those decisions limited their students’ opportunities,” Reuters reported in July that year.

The report found that the schools were getting “a large and growing share of Federal student aid dollars" – taxpayer money – but were spending more of it on advertising and marketing than on instruction, while their students often left without degrees.

The same abusive patterns have continued since the Senate’s 2012 report, wrote Camilla Watson, a former University of Georgia School of Law professor, in a 2018 law review article on the future of lower-income students in higher education.

The National Center for Education Statistics reported in 2017 that the 12-year student loan default rate for students who attended for-profit colleges was 52%, compared with 17% for students who attended a four-year public school, and 26% for those who attended community college. An analysis of the same data showed that 48.6% of Black student debtors defaulted on a federal loan, but those rates were even higher – 65.7% – at for-profit colleges, Bloomberg News reported in October 2017.

The NCEA's 2021 Report on the Condition of Education also shows that graduation rates for first-time, full-time undergraduates are lowest at for-profit institutions across all racial groups.

Democrats have said they’re trying to avoid those problematic outcomes and to incentivize students to attend schools that invest more in instruction. Of course, excluding for-profits from the Pell grant increase would also mean less money spent – a goal for both parties in the negotiation over the social spending bill, although more of an overriding priority for Republicans.

Stephanie Cellini, a social policy and economics professor at George Washington University, told me that research has shown for-profit schools are likely to “capture aid” by raising tuition, rather than passing on benefits to students.

A 2020 paper by Cellini and colleagues also lends support to the Democrats' proposal on Pell grants.

The paper scrutinized for-profits’ claims that new regulations would push their students out of school – by taking a look at periods in the 1990s when those schools’ access to federal funds was restricted because of the same problems we see today. Researchers found that enrollment “losses due to for-profit sanctions are 60-70 percent offset by increased enrollment within local community colleges, where students are less likely to default on federal loans.”

All in all, the proposal on Pell grants to exclude for-profit institutions seems based on solid reasoning.

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.