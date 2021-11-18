Pryor Cashman escapes celebrity chef's $150 mln lawsuit

A staff member prepares food at By Chloe restaurant, on the opening day of 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Covent Garden, London, Britain, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

(Reuters) - A New York state judge has dismissed a $150 million lawsuit brought by celebrity vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli against Pryor Cashman, tossing fraud allegations against the law firm.

Pryor Cashman is "immunized from liability," Justice Jennifer Schecter held Wednesday, because the advice law firms give to their clients cannot be the basis of legal claims if it is given in good faith.

Schecter said she agreed with Pryor Cashman that finding otherwise "would have a catastrophic chilling effect on the legal profession."

Pryor Cashman represented ESquared Hospitality when it purchased Coscarelli's 50% ownership in By Chloe, a fast-casual vegan restaurant, for zero dollars in 2017. Coscarelli, through Chef Chloe LLC, challenged the acquisition as being legally improper.

An arbitrator reinstated Coscarelli's 50% ownership stake in By Chloe last year, awarding her $2.3 million in attorney fees and costs. In May, Coscarelli sued Pryor Cashman, alleging the firm acted in bad faith during its representation of ESquared and breached its fiduciary duty to her.

But Coscarelli's allegations "do not come close to approaching the circumstances under which law firms may be held liable for fraudulent conduct," Schecter wrote.

"There was no fraud here, but rather a dispute over the meaning of the parties' agreement," she added.

A Pryor Cashman spokesperson said in a statement that Schecter's ruling confirms Coscarelli's lawsuit was "utterly baseless, unjustified and contrived."

Coscarelli's attorneys did not respond to a request for comment.

The case is Chef Chloe LLC v. Pryor Cashman LLP, New York County Supreme Court, Index No. Unassigned.

For Chef Chloe LLC: Ronald Schutz, Carly Kessler and Patrick Arenz of Robins Kaplan

For Pryor Cashman: Gideon Cashman, William Charron, Matthew Barkan and Andrew Goldsmith, of Pryor Cashman

