Purdue Pharma seeks to continue temporary protections for Sacklers

Bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin made by Purdue Pharma LP sit on a shelf at a local pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S., April 25, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey/

Summary

Summary Law firms OxyContin maker says it needs time after judge tosses $4.5 bln deal

Ongoing lawsuits could be 'fatal blow,' Purdue argues The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Purdue Pharma has asked a bankruptcy judge to extend a temporary order protecting the Sackler family members who own the OxyContin maker against opioid-related litigation, saying it needs time to lay out a path forward after another judge overturned its bankruptcy settlement last week.

The company’s request was filed late Monday to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York. In September, Drain approved Purdue’s reorganization plan and underlying settlement that aimed to resolve widespread litigation accusing Purdue and the Sacklers of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic through deceptive marketing.

The plan included a legal shield for the Sacklers against future opioid-related litigation, which led to appeals from the U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog and some states. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon overturned the deal last week, finding that the bankruptcy court did not have the authority to grant the protections, which are known as nondebtor releases because they shield parties who have not filed for bankruptcy themselves.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

At the outset of the bankruptcy, Drain signed an order that temporarily halted ongoing opioid litigation against the Sacklers during the Chapter 11 case to ensure that they would not have to defend themselves while negotiating a settlement. Now, Purdue says it needs that temporary order extended through early February as it works on an appeal of McMahon’s decision.

The Justice Department’s bankruptcy watchdog, the U.S. Trustee, declined to comment. Representatives for the Sacklers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Sacklers, who deny wrongdoing, received the releases in exchange for a $4.5 billion contribution to the settlement.

More than 95% of creditors – predominantly plaintiffs suing Purdue and the Sacklers – voted to approve the drugmaker’s reorganization.

In Monday’s filing, Purdue called McMahon’s decision “a significant setback” but said it still believes its plan, which steers money toward opioid abatement programs across the country, is likely to eventually succeed.

The company said a return to the “litigation maelstrom at this juncture would cause irreparable injury to the estates and could deal a fatal blow to the Debtors’ progress towards reorganization.”

Purdue also warned that without continued protection, billions of dollars aimed at abating the opioid crisis and compensating victims “may slip away, perhaps forever.”

Purdue filed for bankruptcy in September 2019 in the face of 3,000 lawsuits accusing the company and Sackler family members of contributing to a public health crisis that has claimed the lives of about 500,000 people since 1999.

The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-bk-23649.

For Purdue: Marshall Huebner, Benjamin Kaminetzky, Timothy Graulich, Eli Vonnegut and James McClammy of Davis Polk & Wardwell; and Paul Breene, Ann Kramer, Anthony Crawford and Lisa Szymanski of Reed Smith

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.