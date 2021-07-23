Q&A: Lessons learned as Barnes & Thornburg expanded through a pandemic

Courtesy: Barnes & Thornburg

RALEIGH, NC (Reuters) - As an unknown new virus was beginning its global spread in December 2019, Indianapolis-based Barnes & Thornburg was announcing new offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Raleigh, North Carolina and Salt Lake City, betting on a major expansion of its life sciences patent offerings.

One pandemic and more than a year later, the firm has integrated its new lawyers in Raleigh and has opened a brand new office in Boston with four more lateral IP partners.

Raleigh office managing partner and intellectual property lawyer Allen Baum joined Barnes & Thornburg for its North Carolina debut along with a group of partners from IP firm Brinks, Gilson & Lione. He said Barnes & Thornburg's build-out in top U.S. life sciences hubs gives it a competitive edge for gaining and keeping clients and talent.

"Being in those three key areas is really helpful, and we'll be traveling to those three locations and meeting with clients and building out the work we've got," Baum said, referring to Raleigh, Boston and San Diego, where the firm opened in 2018.

Baum spoke with Reuters about launching a new office right before the coronavirus locked it down, the competition for lawyers, and the firm's growth in Raleigh during the pandemic. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

REUTERS: How has the Raleigh office managed in the pandemic?

BAUM: We started just before Thanksgiving in 2019. There were nine of us total, and we were in a temporary space. When the pandemic set in, we all started working from home. We built an office in North Hills (Raleigh), which was finished in October. We've moved in and have been operating there since. We now have a total of 15 people, so we've grown during this crazy time.

Prior to the pandemic, we made a big bet to make things happen down here by building out a full-service practice. We're in a much better place now that we're in our permanent space. Even with COVID, our integration to the firm has been great in that we've been able to get to know our new colleagues and work together on client matters.

The pandemic wasn't anything anybody expected, but you really see what people are made of when you go through something like that.

REUTERS: How would you describe the growth of the Raleigh legal market?

BAUM: I've been down here 25 years and I've seen it first-hand, it just keeps going. Not only does Raleigh just continue to grow, but the pace of growth has seemed to pick up exponentially over the years.

The areas that we're focused on strategically are corporate litigation and health care, in addition to the strong life sciences intellectual property group that was sort of the starting hub for the Raleigh office.

We're committed to growing out a full service offering so all these companies that are either down here or moving in the area - we're able to give them what they need.

REUTERS: Barnes & Thornburg also opened offices recently in Boston and San Diego. How is the Raleigh office working with these other offices?

BAUM: All three offices are in major life sciences hubs, in particular for biotechnology, medical devices and standard pharmaceutical products.

Even before Boston opened, we had a significant cadre of clients up in the Boston area. A number of us have been going there multiple times a year visiting clients, so having an office base is a great strategic add for us.

In those markets, you've got very well entrenched firm competitors that have been there for a long time. I think what we bring to it is not only history working with folks in those areas, but we're able to deliver top-notch legal services at prices that are going to be competitive in those markets.

REUTERS: As it has expanded to those and other markets like New York City, how is Barnes & Thornburg working to recruit and retain young lawyers?

BAUM: Our lateral retention rate is significantly higher than our peers, and the reason for that is that we've got an internal system set up to make it happen.

We've got a chief integration officer who reports directly to the firm's managing partner. Behind her is a group that's focused on bringing in new lawyers, integrating them into what it is that we do.

Our low-cost structure and the fact that most of our back office staff is located in Indianapolis gives us a competitive advantage over our peers, both from what we can deliver to our clients at a reasonable price, but also what we can pay our lawyers.

Half of our management committee is made up of lateral partners, so not only do we welcome laterals with open arms, but we integrate them, their ideas and innovation into our management structure.