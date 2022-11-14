Quinn Emanuel adds longtime SEC enforcement official in D.C., California

Companies

(Reuters) - Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said Monday that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official C. Dabney O'Riordan has joined the firm's SEC enforcement practice as a partner in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

O'Riordan was the longest serving head of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement’s Asset Management Unit before leaving the agency in September, according to the 900-attorney firm.

At Quinn Emanuel, she will represent asset managers that handle private funds including private equity managers, hedge fund managers, mutual fund advisors and ETF advisors, she said.

“There’s a lot of rulemaking going on in the asset management space,” said O'Riordan, who joined the SEC in 2005. She said her focus will be helping clients navigate those changes.

She also knew some of her new colleagues before joining, including co-chairs of the firm’s SEC enforcement defense practice, Michael Liftik and Sarah Heaton Concannon, O'Riordan said.

The Los Angeles-founded firm’s founder and chairman, John Quinn, in a statement called O'Riordan a “true subject-matter expert” who has been on the frontlines of critical issues.

