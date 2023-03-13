Quinn Emanuel hires Kirkland lawyer who defended GM in ignition switch cases















(Reuters) - Longtime Kirkland & Ellis litigation partner Richard Godfrey is taking his practice to Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and will chair the law firm's complex multidistrict litigation practice, Quinn Emanuel said Monday.

Godfrey joins Los Angeles-founded Quinn Emanuel in Chicago from Kirkland, where he has practiced since 1979 and previously served for 16 years as a member of the global management executive committee.

Godfrey, who officially starts at the firm on Tuesday, said there was a "unique opportunity" to practice at Quinn Emanuel in Chicago, and particularly in the MDL practice.

He said Quinn Emanuel, which focuses on litigation, will have "far fewer conflicts" than Kirkland, which like other large firms has many practice areas and conflicts can occur more frequently, he said.

Godfrey served as lead outside counsel for automaker General Motors in years-long multidistrict litigation over defective ignition switches from 2014 through 2022, according to Quinn Emanuel. He also represented BP from 2010 through 2015 in the Deepwater Horizon litigation over the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

John Quinn, founder and chairman of the 1,000-lawyer firm, in a statement described Godfrey as "a giant in the litigation world who has represented corporations at trial and on the appeal in the toughest of cases."

Other clients have included powersports vehicle maker Polaris Inc, chemicals company Celanese Corp and the city of Chicago, according to his biography on Kirkland's website.

A Kirkland spokesperson said Godfrey "has been a valued colleague during his more than forty years with the firm" and wished him well.

Quinn Emanuel added another Chicago-based lawyer earlier this year in Tyler Murray, who was most recently chief of the financial crimes section in the Chicago U.S. attorney's office. He joined the firm as counsel in January.

The firm last week opened an office in Beijing, expanding its presence in the Chinese mainland amid heightened U.S.-China tensions.











