Quinn Emanuel launches London IP practice with UK partner hire

May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said on Monday that it is launching an intellectual property practice in London with the hire of a partner from Pinsent Masons.

David Lancaster advises on IP disputes in the English courts and in the EU patent office, with a focus on the life sciences, technology, telecommunications and energy sectors, Quinn Emanuel said.

Alex Gerbi, Quinn Emanuel’s London co-managing partner, said in a statement that the firm had long been looking to build an IP and patent litigation practice in London and sees a “substantial opportunity” in the area.

Lancaster’s notable representations include advising telecoms clients in proceedings for determination of fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) license terms, the firm said.

Quinn Emanuel has nearly 100 lawyers in London, according to its website.

A Pinsent Masons spokesperson said the firm wishes Lancaster well. In February, Pinsent Masons had hired life sciences-focused IP litigator Kristina Cornish for its London office from European patent firm Kilburn & Strode.

