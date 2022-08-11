Quinn Emanuel opens 3rd Texas office in Dallas as firms flock to state

Summary

Summary Law firms Quinn Emanuel's new office will be anchored by three partners, including energy practice leader

Six of the top 200 U.S. law firms by revenue opened new offices in Texas during first half of 2022, according to data

(Reuters) - U.S. litigation-focused firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said Thursday it will open a new Dallas office as other large out-of-town law firms continue to grow their ranks in Texas.

The office will be led by three Quinn Emanuel partners, Elinor Sutton, Will Thompson and Karl Stern. Stern is the leader of Quinn Emanuel's energy practice and the head of the firm's Houston office.

There will also be four associates in the office to start and more attorney hires to come, Los Angeles-founded Quinn Emanuel said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Although Quinn Emanuel is allowing U.S. lawyers to work from anywhere in the country, clients want to have a team on the ground in markets like Dallas, Sutton said.

"Clients find it valuable to actually have a team that is located in and part of the community in Dallas, to help serve their needs, to know the courts and judges, to have not just a national presence that’s known, but a local presence," Sutton said.

Texas has welcomed an influx of large national law firms in recent years. In the first half of 2022, six of the top 200 U.S. law firms by revenue opened new offices in the state, trailing only California and North Carolina in the number of new outposts this year, according to legal industry analytics company Leopard Solutions.

The opening of Quinn Emanuel's Dallas location comes about a year and a half after the firm launched its Austin, Texas, office with a pair of intellectual property litigators from McKool Smith and Scott Douglass & McConnico. The firm has had a Houston office since 2014.

Also on Thursday, a former energy client of Quinn Emanuel filed a $250 million legal malpractice lawsuit against the firm in New York County Supreme Court. The firm said the lawsuit is frivolous.

Read More:

Energy company sues Quinn Emanuel for $250 mln over court loss to UBS

Quinn Emanuel tells U.S. lawyers they can work from anywhere, forever

Quinn Emanuel eyes growing patent docket with new Austin office

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.