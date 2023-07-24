Quinn Emanuel reports cyber attack involving 'limited' client data

(Reuters) - An electronic discovery vendor for U.S. law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan suffered a cybersecurity attack that may have exposed client information, the firm disclosed to California authorities on Friday.

Quinn Emanuel confirmed to Reuters on Monday that "a third-party data center we use for document management for some of our clients became the victim of a ransomware attack" last year. It said the attack was "limited to a small portion of our clients and matters."

The firm did not identify the vendor. "The attack did not impact Quinn Emanuel's network infrastructure," it said in the statement.

The firm notified fewer than 2,000 individuals of the incident, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The business litigation firm, which has more than 1,000 lawyers, said in a notice filed with the California attorney general's office that an unknown party "accessed or acquired" data from the data center's network between May 13 and 14, 2022.

The unnamed vendor collects and processes the Los Angeles-founded law firm's e-discovery data, the notice said.

The notice, which is dated June 20, redacted information including any recipient and the type of personal information that may have been impacted in the attack.

"You may not have heard of QEUS, but we provide professional legal services to clients in a wide variety of industries and business sectors," the notice said. "In order to serve our clients, we collect relevant data from our clients and opposing parties."

The firm told Reuters it retained cyber and forensic experts to understand the scope of the attack and has worked with law enforcement authorities "to prevent further breaches and to recover the electronic discovery material."

The breach is the latest involving a third-party vendor that resulted in the potential exposure of a law firm's information.

Law firms including Jones Day and Goodwin Procter were ensnared in the wide-ranging breach at third-party file transfer vendor Accellion in 2021.

Law firms and other legal services providers that hold sensitive and confidential data have increasingly faced cybersecurity attacks involving their clients' data and their own business information.

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe; Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft; Loeb & Loeb; and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher also reported cybersecurity incidents to the California attorney general in July that took place in either 2022 or 2023.

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner also recently experienced a data breach. Food giant Mondelez International, a client of the law firm, in June disclosed that there was unauthorized access to BCLP's systems between Feb. 23 and March 1, 2023.

BCLP and Mondelez have faced at least two lawsuits over the incident. The law firm was recently dropped from one of the lawsuits, and the company was dropped from the second one last week.

