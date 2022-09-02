Quinn Emanuel sees smaller payday from $21 million LeClairRyan settlement

Signage is seen at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan will receive a smaller payout than it initially sought for a portion of its work on behalf of the trustee winding down the estate of defunct law firm LeClairRyan, according to a Friday court order.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Huennekens approved nearly $9.4 million in fees for Quinn stemming from the trustee's $21 million settlement with alternative legal services company UnitedLex. The May 2022 settlement resolved claims that a 2018 joint venture between Richmond-based LeClairRyan and UnitedLex was improper and helped usher in the law firm's demise. UnitedLex denied the claims.

Quinn Emanuel was set to receive $10.5 million for its work on the trustee's case against UnitedLex, but the U.S. Justice Department objected, arguing that the fee award was too high.

Although the U.S. Trustee's Office, which is part of the Justice Department, ultimately abandoned its legal challenge to the settlement last month, LeClairRyan bankruptcy trustee Lynn Tavenner proposed reducing Quinn Emanuel's fee award.

Huennekens approved the reduced award, and he also approved Tavenner's proposal to pay Quinn Emanuel solely on a contingency fee basis and not hourly. The trial firm had already received more than $5.7 million in fees from its continuing work on the LeClairRyan bankruptcy, the U.S. Trustee's Office said in June.

Tavenner and her attorney, Paula Beran, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did her attorneys at Quinn Emanuel — partners Erika Morabito and Brittany Nelson.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Trustee's Office also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

LeClairRyan dissolved in August 2019 after a spate of partner exits, and filed for bankruptcy shortly thereafter. The trustee originally sought at least $128 million in damages from UnitedLex.

The case is In re LeClairRyan PLLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, No. 19-34574

For Lynn Tavenner: Paula Beran of Tavenner & Beran; and Erika Morabito and Brittany Nelson of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Reporting by David Thomas

