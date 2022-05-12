Quinn Emanuel settles race bias lawsuit brought by former IT exec

Federal Court at 500 Pearl Street is seen in New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Summary

Summary Related documents Hispanic-American ex-employee Nicholas Mondelo accused Quinn Emanuel of discrimination, retaliation

Details of the settlement were not disclosed Thursday

(Reuters) - Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has settled claims from an ex- regional IT director who alleged he was the victim of years of racial discrimination and retaliation at the law firm, according to a Thursday Manhattan federal court order.

The order signed by Chief Judge Colleen McMahon did not disclose the terms of the settlement, which ends litigation from Hispanic-American former employee Nicholas Mondelo that began in March 2021.

Neither Mondelo's lawyers at Joseph & Kirschenbaum nor Quinn Emanuel's at Kasowitz Benson Torres immediately responded to requests for comment Thursday.

Mondelo said in his 21-page complaint that Quinn Emanuel IT director David Eskanos used racial slurs against him and sabotaged him by unjustly blaming him for a failed firm software upgrade in New York.

He claimed the firm violated local, state and federal law by allowing discrimination, retaliation and a hostile work environment. He said in the lawsuit the abuse led to a mental breakdown in 2019 and his involuntary commitment to the Jersey City Medical Center.

Quinn Emanuel said in response that Mondelo's claims were insufficiently pleaded and time-barred, as well as without merit.

Former Quinn Emanuel partner Peter Calamari, who was accused of ignoring Mondelo's maltreatment, as well as Eskanos, were named in the lawsuit. McMahon dismissed the claims against Calamari in February.

Applications to reopen the case must be submitted to the court within 30 days, according to the Thursday order.

The case is Mondelo v. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 1:21-cv-02512.

For Mondelo: D. Maimon Kirschenbaum and Lucas Buzzard of Joseph & Kirschenbaum

For defendants: Mark Lerner and Joshua Fulop of Kasowitz Benson Torres

