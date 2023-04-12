Racial disparities in bar exam scores worsened in 2022

Summary

Summary Related documents Pass rate for white first-time test takers was 26% higher than Black first-time examinees

Critics have pointed to racial disparities as a reason to reform the bar exam















(Reuters) - The gaps in bar pass rates between white and minority law graduates widened in 2022 for the second straight year, according to new data from the American Bar Association.

The first-time pass rate for white test takers last year was 83%, while 57% of Black examinees passed on their first attempt — a difference of 26 percentage points — the ABA said Tuesday. In 2021, that gap was 24 percentage points.

That trend held true for Hispanic and Asian test takers, with first-time pass rates of 69% and 75% respectively. The disparity with white examinees grew from 13 percentage points to 14 in 2022 for Hispanic test takers, the ABA data show. And the gap with first-time Asian examinees went from 6 percentage points to 8 last year.

The performance of white first-time bar examinees also declined from an 85% pass rate in 2021 to 83% in 2022. However, that decline was smaller than the dip among Black, Hispanic and Asian examinees. The overall national first-time pass rate fell to 78% in 2022 from 80% the previous year.

Reuters Graphics

The bar exam results come as the National Conference of Bar Examiners is designing a new bar exam due out in 2026, and several states are eying changes to how they license new lawyers.

Bar exam critics have long pointed to racial gaps in results as evidence that the attorney licensing exam is biased against minority test takers—a charge the national conference has consistently refuted.

A national conference spokesperson called the differing pass rates "troubling" on Wednesday, while noting that those disparities are not new and are the result of many factors.

"We know that education was significantly disrupted by the pandemic, and that the effects of the pandemic were significantly worse for Black Americans and other historically marginalized communities, often exacerbating existing disparities," said national conference spokesperson Valerie Hickman.

The ABA in 2020 began releasing bar passage data broken down by race amid call for greater transparency about exam results. Among the concerns was that an updated rule requiring a minimum of 75% of a school’s gradates pass the bar exam within two years would disproportionately hurt law schools with high minority enrollment.

Racial disparities have also persisted on “ultimate bar pass rates,” which measure pass rates over two years. The ultimate pass rate for white bar examinees in 2021 was 90%, compared with 86% among Asians, 81% among Hispanics, and 72% among Black test takers, according to the new ABA figures.

Read more:

The racial gap in bar exam pass rates got worse in 2021

U.S. bar exam pass rate drops for first-time takers

Reporting by Karen Sloan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.