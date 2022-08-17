Randy Mastro, lawyer for Chevron and Chris Christie, joins King & Spalding

Attorney Randy Mastro arrives for a news conference to announce the findings of an independent review of New Jersey Govornor Chris Christie's governance in New York, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Randy Mastro, a prominent trial lawyer and former New York deputy mayor whose clients have included AIG, Chevron, DraftKings and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, is joining law firm King & Spalding after leading the litigation practice at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher for more than 20 years.

Mastro, who sat on Gibson Dunn’s management and executive committees, will join King & Spalding as a partner in its New York office next week, a firm spokesperson said Wednesday.

"Building our trial practice even more in New York is a cornerstone of our firm strategy," King & Spalding chairman Robert Hays said in a statement. "Bringing on Randy – an exceptional trial lawyer and proven leader – helps propel us further."

A spokesperson for Gibson Dunn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mastro took the lead for Chevron in U.S. litigation over the fate of a $9.5 billion environmental judgment against the oil giant in Ecuador, persuading a federal judge in New York that the award was obtained by fraud.

Mastro and Gibson Dunn were hired by Christie in 2014 to investigate whether any laws were broken when a top Christie aide ordered seemingly politically motivated traffic jams at the George Washington Bridge. Mastro and the firm cleared Christie of wrongdoing.

From 1994 to 1998, he served as chief of staff and deputy mayor for operations for then-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Los Angeles-founded Gibson Dunn and Atlanta-founded King & Spalding have had similar growth rates over the last two decades, with both firms substantially expanding their revenues and lawyer head counts.

Gibson Dunn generated $2.4 billion in revenue with more than 1,500 lawyers last year, according to The American Lawyer, while King & Spalding brought in $1.8 billion with more than 1,200 lawyers.

