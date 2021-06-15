In re KG Winddown, LLC: Bankruptcy Court approves structured dismissal as permitted by the U.S. Supreme Court in Jevic

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

15-Jun-2021 - In In re KG Winddown, LLC, the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York approved the debtors’ structured dismissals of joint Chapter 11 cases. The court overruled the US Trustee and found that the debtors’ proposal did not violate the absolute priority rule and otherwise complied with the applicable provisions of the Bankruptcy Code.

On June 9, 2021, the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that the debtors' proposed structured dismissals were the best choice under section 1112(b)(4) after a section 363 sale and where the debtors were administratively insolvent (In re KG Winddown, LLC, 2021 WL 2350839 (Bankr. S.D.N.Y. June 9, 2021)).

Debtor K.G. IM, LLC and 14 affiliates filed Chapter 11 petitions in July 2020. The debtors owned seven Il Mulino restaurants in various locations. After a sale of substantially all assets to several entities, collectively known as BSP, in December 2020, debtors filed a motion to dismiss the Chapter 11 cases, requesting approval of structured dismissals.

The purchase price consisted of:

A credit bid in an amount equal to the sum of:

$2,000,000 consisting of a portion of the outstanding liabilities under the DIP facility as of the closing date; and

$16,000,000 consisting of a portion of the liabilities arising under the IL Mulino prepetition credit documents.

A $100,000 cash payment reserved for distribution to holders of allowed general unsecured claims.

A payment or other satisfaction of all cure amounts in cash.

The assumption of assumed liabilities under the stalking horse APA by the stalking horse purchaser.

The sale order included releases of the buyer for acts regarding the purchase and transition services agreements (TSA's) to transition liquor licenses and other permits to BSP for the IL Mulino restaurant locations in Florida, New York, and New Jersey. The TSAs are to terminate when the buyers receive the liquor licenses.

As part of the dismissal, debtors' counsel agreed to a reduction of fees so that the administrative claims could be paid in full with the amount of cash the debtors had on hand. The debtors also requested that all court orders survive the dismissal.

The US Trustee objected to the dismissal motion on the basis that the motion was premature, unnecessary, and improper. The US Trustee argued that the motion was premature as the debtors did not plan to dismiss until the liquor licenses had been transferred. Although the court overruled this objection, the court required that the debtors revise the structured dismissals to include that when the debtors file a certification of closure of a case, parties have seven days to object to the closing of the case.

The second part of the US Trustee's objection related to the fact that the US Trustee did not believe approval was necessary regarding the payment of the administrative claims. The court responded that though approval might not be necessary, it would provide certainty to the parties, "and promote the orderly winding up of the estates, which is precisely the purpose of the contemplated structured dismissal."

The third aspect of the US Trustee's objection centered on the exculpation clauses in the sale order releasing the buyers. Noting that the US Trustee did not object to the exculpation clauses in the sale order itself, the court emphasized Jevic's essential tenet that structured dismissals under section 349 are intended to protect rights relied on in the bankruptcy case.

The court's legal analysis centered on section 1112(b) and the US Supreme Court's decision in Czyzewski v. Jevic Holding Corp. (In re Jevic Holding Corp.), 137 S. Ct. 973 (2017). In Jevic, the Supreme Court reversed the Third Circuit's decision in In re Jevic Holding Corp. 787 F.3d 173 (3d Cir. 2015) that permitted a structured dismissal that paid no dividend to the priority claimants, while general unsecured creditors received a distribution (see Legal Updates, Czyzewski v. Jevic Holding Corp.: US Supreme Court Prohibits Nonconsensual Priority-Violating Structured Dismissals and In re Jevic Holding Corp: Third Circuit Allows Structured Dismissal of Chapter 11 Case that Violates the Bankruptcy Code's Priority Scheme).

In Jevic, the Supreme Court acknowledged that a structured dismissal is a viable method "to protect reliance interests acquired in the bankruptcy." The Jevic court allowed for the possibility of a structured settlement if the settlement did not violate the distribution scheme set out in the Bankruptcy Code and the absolute priority rule.

In approving the structured dismissals in In re KG Winddown, LLC, the court concluded that under section 1112(b), dismissal was appropriate, explaining that "[t]he Debtors have sold substantially all of their assets, have no further operations, and have insufficient resources to fund a plan. The other alternatives under section 1112(b)(1)—conversion to chapter 7 or appointment of a trustee or examiner—would impose costs that would only further erode the value of the already administratively insolvent estates with no apparent benefit, and are therefore not 'in the best interests of creditors and the estate[s].'" Under section 349, dismissal under section 1112(b)(4) returns all parties to the state that they were in before the filing of the Chapter 11 case "[u]nless the court, for cause, orders otherwise[.]"

As section 363 sales have become more common, debtors’ use of structured dismissals is increasing. Structured dismissals offer debtors several advantages as an alternative tool when holding a section 363 sale. This decision provides a blueprint for debtors to pursue a structured dismissal after a sale of substantially all assets. When the debtor complies with the absolute priority rule, demonstrates cause under section 1112(b)(4)(A) and that dismissal is in the best interest of creditors, a structured dismissal may be more cost-effective and viable than the confirmation process or a Chapter 7 bankruptcy case. A structured dismissal may also permit a larger distribution to unsecured creditors than they might ordinarily receive. As in KG Winddown, the debtor may be able to obtain approval of third-party releases as part of the dismissal process.