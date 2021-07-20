Reed Smith adds data privacy, advertising pro in Chicago

Reed Smith LLP office in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Reed Smith has snagged the co-chair of Loeb & Loeb's privacy, security and data innovations group to boost its advertising law capabilities in Chicago.

The Pittsburgh-based firm said Tuesday that Robert Newman has joined as a partner in its entertainment and media industry group. Newman, who focuses on data privacy, advertising and brand protection, joined Loeb & Loeb as part of a team from Winston & Strawn in May 2018.

At Winston, he served as co-leader of the firm's global privacy and data security task force. Winston has since formalized those offerings, launching a practice group in August 2020.

Loeb & Loeb lost another co-chair of its privacy practice last month when partner Ieuan Jolly joined Linklaters to help lead its new U.S. data solutions, cyber and privacy practice. Loeb & Loeb's website now lists partner Jessica Lee as chair of the practice. A firm representative confirmed that Lee previously co-led the practice alongside Jolly and Newman, but declined further comment on Newman's departure.

Reed Smith's hire of Newman comes as lawyers with data privacy and security experience remain in high demand.

Newman said he primarily represents consumer brands in privacy and marketing-related matters. "We're seeing such a patchwork of new laws and regulations in the space, both nationwide and internationally," he said.

While he started out as a marketing and intellectual property lawyer, it's "difficult to do marketing law these days without also doing some privacy law," Newman said, noting that brands need help navigating the regulatory landscape when collecting, protecting and using personal data through marketing initiatives. He also represents publishers, advertising agencies and content creators.

Reed Smith "has an advertising and marketing practice with a prominence and depth that's unusual at large global firm, and combining that advertising prowess with the firm's existing privacy and security bench made it a natural fit for my practice," Newman said.

