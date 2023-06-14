Reed Smith cuts lawyers and staff as US law firm layoffs spread















(Reuters) - Global law firm Reed Smith is laying off attorneys and staff, joining a growing number of large firms that have trimmed jobs since last year.

The Pittsburgh-founded firm made "a limited number of reductions affecting lawyers and professional staff totaling less than 2% of its workforce," a spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday. The spokesperson said workers were informed on Friday.

"These decisions are in response to a reduced level of demand for legal services across the industry," the spokesperson said.

The American Lawyer reported that the reduction affected around 20 staff members and 30 lawyers in practice areas including corporate and bankruptcy, citing anonymous sources.

Another large law firm, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, said Tuesday that it is laying off about 40 associates and 50 staff members, accounting for about 6% of its global workforce.

Orrick said it also deferred the start date for its incoming first-year associates, similar to moves by at least two other technology sector-focused law firms.

A Reed Smith spokesperson told Reuters last week that its incoming class of first-year associates would start on time in October. The spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday to confirm if that is still the case.

Other large law firms, including Cooley, Dechert, Goodwin Procter and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, have laid off attorneys, staff or both since November as firms adjust to softened demand for legal services.

Many large firms rapidly hired to handle increased client demand for corporate deals and other legal work in 2021 and early 2022 as the global M&A market reached new heights. Firms are now navigating a decline in demand as the deal-making environment has cooled.

Reed Smith, which has about 1,700 lawyers, installed new leadership this year after global managing partner and executive committee chair Alexander (Sandy) Thomas stepped down for a new job at a nonprofit.

Casey Ryan, formerly the firm's global head of legal personnel, succeeded Thomas in the top leadership role effective March 1. The firm announced the other members of a new senior management team earlier this month.

Orrick latest law firm to trim jobs, delay associate start dates











