Reed Smith hires duo in London for financial industry practice

Summary Law firms Reed Smith has tapped Paulette Mastin and Paul Regan in the UK

Mastin arrived from Linklaters

(Reuters) - Reed Smith said on Monday it has hired corporate trust lawyers Paulette Mastin and Paul Regan for its financial industry group in London.

Mastin will join the firm as a partner, arriving from Linklaters, where she served as counsel. Regan was most recently in-house counsel at Bank of New York Mellon, and will be counsel at Reed Smith.

Paulette Mastin. Courtesy: Reed Smith

Reed Smith has more than 25 lawyers globally, including nine partners, in its corporate trust practice, which represents corporate trustees and agents in transactions, litigation and restructuring, according to the firm.

“The arrival of Paulette and Paul, lawyers with stellar reputations in the market, truly takes us to the next level and cements our market-leading position,” Panos Katsambas, global co-chair of Reed Smith’s financial industry group, said in a statement.

Outside of her day-to-day legal work, Mastin is also an advocate for diversity in the profession as current chair of the Black Solicitors Network in England and Wales.

A spokesperson for Linklaters wished Mastin well for the future.