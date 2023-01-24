Reed Smith's global leader leaves law firm for D.C. nonprofit

Summary

(Reuters) - Law firm Reed Smith said Tuesday that its global managing partner and executive committee chair Alexander (Sandy) Thomas is stepping down for a new job at a nonprofit, sparking the first top leadership change at the firm in a decade.

Thomas, who has helmed the Pittsburgh-founded global firm since 2013, will depart effective March 1 for a role as the first chief legal officer of Washington, D.C.-based nongovernmental organization Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), the firm said.

Reed Smith's executive committee has appointed Catherine (Casey) Ryan, who is currently the firm's global head of legal personnel, to succeed Thomas.

"Over the past decade, it has been a privilege to lead Reed Smith's global team, a group of exceptionally talented lawyers and professional staff," Thomas said in a statement.

Thomas said he has "gained a deep appreciation of KIND's global mission" through Reed Smith's pro bono work for the organization. The nonprofit, founded by Microsoft Corp and Angelina Jolie, offers pro bono legal representation for refugee and migrant children, according to its website.

Thomas and Ryan were not immediately available for additional comment.

Reed Smith, which has about 1,500 lawyers globally, said it increased its annual revenue from $1.152 billion in 2014 to $1.436 billion in 2021 under Thomas' leadership. That places it among the top 30 U.S. law firms by gross revenue, according to figures reported by The American Lawyer.

Thomas oversaw the firm's expansion into new legal markets, including this week in Orange County, the firm said, bringing its count to 31 offices globally.

His departure comes as several other major U.S. law firms have announced a leadership shakeup in recent months, including Seyfarth Shaw, Dechert, Jones Day, Dentons and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.

