Reince Priebus' law firm expands in North Carolina

Summary

Summary Law firms Michael Best & Friedrich adds seven more offices in North Carolina after absorbing Forrest Firm

Wisconsin-based firm has ties to former President Donald Trump The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Milwaukee-based law firm Michael Best & Friedrich on Wednesday said it has acquired a 23-lawyer North Carolina firm, shoring up its presence in the Tar Heel state.

By acquiring Forrest Firm, a full-service business law firm, Michael Best adds seven new North Carolina locations to its established office in Raleigh. The firm said it now has more than 60 lawyers and other employees in the state.

Forrest Firm's practices include corporate transactions, intellectual property, litigation, labor and employment and venture capital, Michael Best said in a press release.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Michael Best is known for its ties to former President Donald Trump. Firm president Reince Priebus served as Trump's White House chief of staff for six months, while Stefan Passantino, a former White House deputy counsel, leads the firm's political law practice.

The firm also has a lobbying arm, Michael Best Strategies. Priebus, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee, chairs its board of advisors.

Justin Clark, a former Trump deputy campaign manager who has represented Trump in his bid to block records from being scrutinized by Congress, is a Michael Best partner listed as being on leave from the firm.

Michael Best has launched a string of new offices since 2013, including in Austin, Boulder, Salt Lake City, Washington, D.C., and Raleigh, which opened in 2017. The firm said it added seven attorneys to its Raleigh office last year.

Like other law firms, Michael Best saw its fortunes rise last year, with its gross revenue reaching $156.9 million, according to ALM Media, which tracks law firm finances.

Read more:

Judges dubious toward Trump bid to suppress U.S. Capitol riot records

Justin Clark straddles roles, law firms, as Trump campaign deputy

Milwaukee's Michael Best saw fortunes rise during Trump era

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.