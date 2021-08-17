Remembering two Harvard Law grads killed in Afghanistan

A U.S. soldier assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Armored Division watches as a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter prepares to land in southeastern Afghanistan, August 4, 2019. Courtesy Alejandro Licea/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The war in Afghanistan comes to an abrupt and tragic end, with 2,448 U.S. service members having paid the ultimate price, losing their lives in the fight.

Two of them loom large in my mind.

Helge Boes and Mike Weston were best friends at Harvard Law School, where the two men were members of the class of 1997. Fiercely intelligent, athletic and adventurous, both were determined to make a direct impact on the world in a way that practicing law could never afford.

They also loved the same woman, their Harvard Law classmate Cindy Tidler, who was twice made a widow by the war.

Tidler and Boes married in 1999. Six years after his death in 2003, she married Weston. He was killed in Afghanistan five months later, on Oct. 26, 2009.

Boes was 32. Weston was 37.

As this longest of America’s wars ends not in a blaze of glory but chaos and withdrawal, I remember them and mourn. I never met Boes and Weston, but in conversations with Tidler, their families, co-workers and friends, I came to feel like I knew them, at least a little.

Tidler, who is intensely private, declined comment for this piece. But I got to know her personally through a mutual acquaintance about two years after Boes died. I won’t describe her, except to say that she is lovely in every sense of the word.

Both Boes and Weston earned the ultimate legal pedigree, only to eschew practicing law and its comfortable rewards, choosing instead to put their lives on the line to fight for what they believed in.

As Weston wrote in a tribute to Boes in 2003 that could have applied equally to himself, “He was selfless in a way that few who pass through Harvard Law School have the strength and the courage to be." Weston continued, "I ask you to honor him, in whatever way seems appropriate. He was the best of us.”

Let me tell you a little about them both, because they were truly exceptional.

Boes was born in 1970 to an American father and a German mother and raised in West Berlin when it was a walled city surrounded by Communist East Germany. It was an experience that allowed him "to see up close the damaging effects of a closed society,” his brother Henrik told me in 2003 for a story that appeared in Legal Times.

He never had a burning desire to practice law per se, his brother said, instead going to law school because it "was simply a good, broad option for him."

After graduation, Boes took a job as a corporate associate at Latham & Watkins in Washington, D.C. Friends there remembered him saying, "I don't want to be pushing paper for a living. I want to be paid to carry a gun."

They figured he was just venting. They were wrong.

Still, he was a success at Latham. One of his mentors, Nicholas Allard, who is now senior counsel at Dentons, described him as an ideal associate. "No project was too big for him or too tedious. He threw himself into the work, mastering the details,” Allard told me in 2003.

“Today, 18 years later,” Allard said when I reached him at Dentons, “I remember Helge in precise detail as he was, his crew cut, perpetual big, grinning, square-jawed face; tall, athletic build and easy, graceful manner.” He added, “I hope we never forget the heroes like Helge who bravely served to make us, the country and world safer and better.”

The life of what Boes called “a desk jockey” was not for him. Nor was his head turned by Big Law money, which he used mainly to pay off his law school loans. (Famously frugal, friends recalled his policy of spending no more than $4 for lunch, favoring meatball sandwiches from Subway.)

Boes quit law in 2001 to join the CIA as an operations officer in the clandestine service — in other words, a spy. He told everyone he was working for the State Department.

He was killed on Feb. 5, 2003, by a grenade in a live-fire training exercise in Afghanistan, where he was the second CIA officer to die in the line of duty.

"Helge was everything a superior case officer should be: bright, energetic, and ever prepared to apply his skills where they were needed most,” then-CIA director George Tenet said in a press release announcing Boes’ death. “He believed deeply in our mission of defending freedom. And, in his all too brief time with us, he made powerful contributions to that cause."

Weston too did not find what he was looking for as a lawyer, starting in law school.

He, Boes and Tidler formed a trio in Cambridge. “They were my best friends while I was at the law school: knowing them made bearable a time in my life that was otherwise frustrating and disappointing,” Weston wrote in his tribute to Boes published in an alumni bulletin.

He joined the U.S. Marines as an enlisted recruit while still at Harvard, training at Parris Island on weekends while his classmates were studying. He still graduated cum laude.

“He was not going to be just another lawyer and practice law. He certainly seemed to be looking for something that gave him greater passion, greater motivation,” his father Steve Weston, now a retired partner at Alston & Bird, told me in 2009 for a story that appeared in The National Law Journal. “Money didn’t motivate him in the slightest.”

He loved challenges. For example, in 2007 he kayaked 2,300 miles alone down the Mississippi River, allowing himself two months to do the trip. He made it in 29 days, paddling up to 20 hours a day. “He liked to make everything as difficult as possible, to challenge himself,” Tidler told me in 2009. “He had the ability to do anything.”

After earning his J.D., Weston became a judge advocate in the Marines, deploying to Kuwait in 2003. As a reservist, he volunteered to go to Iraq in 2005, though he insisted on serving as a combat engineer, not a JAG. He returned again in 2006, when he commanded a boat platoon on the Euphrates River.

“When he left for his second tour in Iraq,” his younger brother Matthew Zarit said at his memorial service at Quantico, Virginia, “he told me he had to go back because he thought he might have left his sunglasses there the first time around.”

Back home, Weston joined the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration as an agent, where he was based in Richmond, Virginia. He and Tidler reconnected, marrying in 2009. Weston told her it was a perfect wedding, except the guests ate almost all of the pigs in a blanket, leaving just two for him.

It became a running joke. The photo on the invitation to join his family for a private reception following his memorial service showed a heaping platter of the pastry-wrapped mini hot dogs.

Weston was killed in a helicopter crash in a remote corner of northwestern Afghanistan following a nighttime raid on a drug and weapons bazaar, where the proceeds from selling opium helped fund the Taliban.

I refuse to believe he and Boes died in vain. They were carrying out their missions and serving their country. As Allard put it, “We can honor those who served by doing everything we can to protect the Afghans who remain at risk. We also can find ways to remind ourselves and the world that we are good.”

