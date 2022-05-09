Remote work and restrictive covenant agreements

Companies

Companies Law firms NuVasive

Washington D.C. The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

May 9, 2022 - For many employers, the pandemic forced employees into a work-from-home setting. In fact, since the onset of the pandemic, approximately 35% of private U.S. businesses nationwide increased telework for some or all employees. (See Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Business Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic — 2021 (Feb. 9, 2022). Although physical workplaces gradually are reopening, the remote work setting has proven to be more long-lasting than a temporary stopgap.

Amidst this work-from-home culture, multiple states have imposed more onerous restrictions (if not outright bans) on employers' use of restrictive covenant agreements. The increase in noncompetition and nondisclosure legislation may not have been caused by an increasingly remote workforce, but the new laws create additional obstacles for businesses managing remote workforces. The challenge becomes how to utilize such agreements, which are regulated in different ways by different states, while accounting for employees working remotely in various locations.

This column addresses this issue and provides suggested tips for navigating this landscape.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

For the last several years, there has been an increase in local, employee-protective laws relating to restrictive covenants like noncompetition and nonsolicitation agreements.

For example, effective April 1, 2022, Washington, D.C., prohibits noncompete agreements except in very limited circumstances. (D.C. Code § 32-581.01, et seq.) Washington, D.C., joins states like California, North Dakota, and Oklahoma that also ban these agreements with very limited exceptions. (Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code § 16600; Okla. Stat. Ann. tit. 15, §§ 217 – 219b; N.D. Cent. Code § 9-08-06).

Other states, including Illinois, Nevada, and Virginia, have passed laws prohibiting enforcing noncompete agreements against low-wage workers and hourly employees.(See820 Ill. Comp. Stat. 90/1, et. seq.; Nev. Rev. Stat. § 613.195; Va. Code Ann. § 40.1-28.7:8).

Certain states, like Colorado and Oregon, permit enforcement only in certain situations or against certain employees. (Colo. Rev. Stat. § 8-2-113; Or. Rev. Stat. § 653.295). For example, Oregon permits noncompete agreements only if they meet certain criteria involving "white collar," exempt professionals performing intellectual, managerial, or creative tasks and exercising independent judgment. (SeeOr. Rev. Stat. § 653.295; Or. Rev. Stat. § 653.020(3)).

In certain states, even if noncompetition and nonsolicitation agreements are allowed, employers must comply with additional requirements. For example, effective Jan. 1, 2022, employers must advise Illinois-based employees to consult an attorney before signing a restrictive covenant agreement, and employers must either provide a copy of the agreement 14 days before the employee's start date or provide 14 days to review the agreement. (820 Ill. Comp. Stat. 90/20).

To avoid trying to grapple with a mosaic of state laws in this area, employers may choose to include a "governing law" provision in their restrictive covenant agreements. This means the agreement would expressly state that it is to be interpreted and enforced pursuant to the laws of a specific state.

But this approach may not be feasible, as a court could find that despite such a provision, the applicable law should come from the state in which the employee resides, where the employee entered into the agreement, or where the employment relationship terminated.(E.g., Cal. Lab. Code § 925 (prohibiting, except in certain circumstances, employers from requiring an employee who primarily resides and works in California, as a condition of employment, to agree to a provision that would (1) require the employee to adjudicate (in litigation or arbitration) outside of California a claim arising in California, or (2) deprive the employee of the substantive protection of California law with respect to a controversy arising in California)).

Take, for instance, an employee working remotely in California but who is affiliated with a company located in a state in which such agreements are permissible. Even if the employer sought to deploy an agreement based on the latter state's law, a California court is unlikely to apply that law since it would be "contrary to a fundamental policy of California." (See, e.g.,Application Grp., Inc. v. Hunter Grp., Inc., 61 Cal. App. 4th 881, 900, 902 (1998) ("[T]he trial court did not err when it declined to enforce the contractual conflict of law provision in Hunter's employment agreements. To have done so would have been to allow an out-of-state employer/competitor to limit employment and business opportunities in California.")); but see NuVasive, Inc. v. Patrick Miles, No. 2017-0720-SG, 2018 WL 4677607, *6 (Del. Ch. Sept. 28, 2018) (holding that under certain circumstances, non-competes and non-California choice of law and forum provisions may be enforced against California residents)).

Therefore, with employees potentially working in different states, including states where the employer may never have had a physical presence, employers must be mindful of these various laws when preparing restrictive covenant agreements.

In addition to laws involving noncompetition and nonsolicitation agreements, there are changing state laws that limit employers' use of confidentiality and nondisclosure agreements. The basis for these limitations is to ensure employees are protected against adverse action when speaking out about workplace conditions and treatment.

For example, Washington passed the Silenced No More Act on March 24, 2022. Once effective on June 9, 2022, it will prohibit employers from requiring or requesting employees to sign nondisclosure agreements and nondisparagement agreements that would prevent an employee from discussing any alleged illegal mistreatment related to purported discrimination, harassment, and wage and hour violations. (Silenced No More Act, House Bill 1795, (adding a new chapter 49.44 RCW)).

Washington joined states like New Jersey, New Mexico, and Tennessee that have regulated these types of agreements — such as by declaring these agreements unenforceable or prohibiting employers from requiring these agreements as a condition of employment. (N.J. Stat. Ann. § 10:5-12.8; N.M. Stat. Ann. § 50-4-36; Tenn. Code Ann. § 50-1-108).

Similarly, employers in California should be mindful that a new law went into effect at the beginning of 2022 with similar restrictions on separation and nondisclosure agreements, such as barring confidentiality provisions that prevent an employee from disclosing information regarding claims of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation. (See Senate Bill No. 331 (revising Section 1001 of the Code of Civil Procedure and Section 12964.5 of the Government Code)). These protections are similar to the protections provided under the Illinois Workplace Transparency Act which generally prohibits agreements that prevent an employee or applicant from disclosing information about alleged unlawful employment practices. (820 Ill. Comp. Stat. 96/1-25).

Furthermore, if resolving a dispute with a remote employee, employers will need to consider these local laws that affect what can or cannot be included in a separation or severance agreement.

However, although these laws may limit nondisclosure agreements, they may nonetheless permit employers to use confidentiality clauses to protect proprietary business information and trade secrets. (E.g., N.J. Stat. Ann. 10:5-12.8.c(2)). As such, employers in these states should consider including a carve-out in their employment agreements that clearly articulates that the nondisclosure obligations are meant specifically to protect this business information.

In this ever-evolving legal and remote work landscape, one-size-fits-all approaches become more challenging to maintain. Employers should consider, at least, the following questions.

First, what is the state of the law where the employee currently lives — and, potentially, where that employee might propose to move?Each state's law includes its own unique exemptions and enforcement requirements, so employers should take care to understand the restrictive covenant laws of the new local jurisdiction, the jurisdiction of the employer, and the law selected by the employment agreement if a governing law clause is utilized.

Second, what is the purpose of the restrictive covenant?Many states already require that restrictive covenant agreements be no broader than that necessary to protect legitimate business interests and that they be reasonable in time and geographic scope. (E.g., 820 Ill. Comp. Stat. 90/15; Fla. Stat. Ann. § 542.335).

New challenges may arise as employers argue that the scope of their geographic interest has changed with remote workers potentially spread throughout the country. Relatedly, employers should ensure that non-disclosure agreements in states like Washington are tailored to protect only proprietary business information. (Silenced No More Act, House Bill 1795 (adding a new chapter 49.44 RCW)).

Third, if the relevant contract will require revisions, will additional consideration be required? Simply rolling out a new restrictive covenant when an employee works in another state may not be sufficient for enforcement. Some states allow for continued employment to serve as consideration for restrictive covenants, e.g., Ark. Code Ann. § 4-75-101, but others require employers to provide something more to modify this type of contract. (See, e.g., Alex Sheshunoff Mgmt. Servs., L.P.v.Johnson, 209 S.W.3d 644, 651 (Tex. 2006) (explaining "courts would not allow an employer to spring a non-compete covenant on an existing employee and enforce such a covenant absent new consideration from the employer")). And the "something more" can also vary by state, ranging from gaining access to additional confidential information to additional compensation. (See,e.g., 820 Ill. Comp. Stat. 90/5 (defining "adequate consideration" as either a period of employment and/or professional or financial benefits)).

Fourth, what is the consequence for attempting to enforce an otherwise not enforceable agreement?Some states allow "blue-penciling," meaning the court will modify a restrictive covenant in a manner that makes it compliant with applicable law. (E.g., Ga. Code Ann., 13-8-53(d) (permitting blue-penciling as long as modification is not more restrictive than original draft)). Others will declare the agreement void. (Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code § 16600 (prohibiting noncompetition agreements restraining anyone from engaging in a lawful profession, trade, or business unless they fall within a statutory exception)).

Illinois requires employers to pay the employees' legal fees if they seek to enforce an unenforceable agreement. (820 Ill. Comp. Stat. 90/25). And Colorado provides for a criminal penalty for violations of its law regulating noncompete agreements if an employer threatens or intimidates a person to prevent an employee from engaging in otherwise lawful work. (Colo. Rev. Stat. § 8-2-113).

In sum, as remote workplaces are likely to remain even as the pandemic dissipates, employers should be mindful and proactive about addressing how their employment agreements may need to continue to accommodate the "new normal" of a work-from-home setting.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.