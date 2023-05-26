Renewable energy project insurance claims: renewed attention on suit limitations policy clauses















May 26, 2023 - Renewables are the fastest growing energy source in the United States, having doubled in capacity over the last decade. As the renewables industry has grown, so too have the number and value of insurance claims. According to the 2023 Renewable Energy Market Review produced by Willis Towers Watson, renewable energy insurance claims in 2022 exceeded 650 and net incurred losses exceeded $800 million.

Suit limitations clauses are standard features in policies insuring these projects from risks during the construction and operational phases. In the published U.S. cases involving builder's, construction, and operational all risk insurance claims for renewables projects, policy suit limitations provisions are one of the primary insurer defenses litigated.

Two cases involving insurance claims for renewable project losses highlight the importance of considering the following question at the start of the insurance claim process: What does the policy suit limitations clause mean for your claim?

Trusted insurance counsel should be consulted to advise on critical questions that inform the answer, including: Which state's law will govern interpretation of the policy?

Under the governing state law:

(1) Is the clause enforceable/valid?

(2) Is the contractual deadline automatically extended?

(3) When does the suit limitations period begin running?

(4) Do any tolling rules impact the deadline?

(5) Are defenses like estoppel and waiver available?

First Solar Electric v. Zurich American Insurance — waiver

First Solar Electric v. Zurich American Insurance involved an EPC contractor's claim under its master builder's all risk policy for damage to a 2,000-plus-acre solar project under construction in Georgia. The project was damaged during construction by five heavy rain events that caused significant water damage in December 2019, February 2020, March 2020, and April 2020.

First Solar submitted timely claims to Zurich for over $13 million in damages. Zurich made a $600,000 initial payment for the rainstorm damages pursuant to the policy's "water damage" provision. In later correspondence, Zurich referred to the damage under the "flood" provision instead. The insurer continued to investigate the claims through March 2021, over a year after four of the five rain events.

On March 22, 2021, Zurich issued a letter that characterized the damages as flood, rather than water damage, claiming that a $2.5 million deductible applied to each of the five rainstorm events, and refusing to make any additional payment toward the damages. Following an attempted arbitration and mediation, on Nov. 11, 2021, First Solar filed suit against Zurich.

Zurich moved to dismiss based on the policy’s suit limitations clause, which provided:

26. SUIT AGAINST THE COMPANY

No suit or action on this Policy for the recovery of any claim will be sustainable in any court of law or equity unless the Insured will have fully complied with all the requirements of the Policy. Any action or proceeding against the Company for recovery of any loss under this Policy will not be barred if commenced within (12) twelve months after the OCCURRENCE* becomes known to the Named Insured unless a longer period of time is required by applicable statute.

Zurich argued that because First Solar filed its complaint after April 2021, more than one year after the rainstorm events, the lawsuit was time barred.

The district court in the Middle District of Georgia denied Zurich's motion. Georgia law provides that an insurer waives the time requirement if the facts show that negotiations led the insured to believe that a settlement would be reached without the need for a lawsuit. The court found the allegations of Zurich's initial $600,000 payment, continued representations of investigation, and ongoing evaluation of its position until as late as March 15, 2021 — more than a year after four of the five rainstorm events — may be affirmative actions that constitute waiver of the time limitation.

Flat Ridge 2 Wind Energy v. Those Underwriters at Lloyd’s — when the limitations period starts running

In Flat Ridge 2 Wind Energy v. Those Underwriters at Lloyd's, the Supreme Court of New York analyzed the following suit limitations provision in a policy affording operational all risks coverage for a 66,000-acre Kansas wind farm:

Action against underwriters

[N]o suit or action on this Policy for recovery on a claim shall be sustainable ... unless commenced within twelve (12) months after the happening becomes known to the Insured, unless a longer period of time is provided by applicable statute.

In May 2012, a tornado struck, causing substantial damage and loss to the wind farm including several insured wind turbine generators. The project owner provided timely notice of its claim to the underwriters, which was estimated to exceed $12 million. The adjuster recommended a partial claim payment of $3.5 million. After receiving the owner's partial proof of loss, the underwriters paid $3.5 million to the project owner on Jan. 24, 2013.

A few weeks later, on Feb. 18, 2013, the underwriters denied the balance of the claim, advising the project owner that "the property did not suffer a covered cause of loss." Over a nearly 12-month period that followed, the parties engaged in discussions regarding the underwriters' coverage position, the underwriters made a second partial payment on the claim, the parties discussed meeting to discuss a possible resolution, and the underwriters requested a re-examination of the property. On Feb. 14, 2014, the project owner sued the underwriters.

The underwriters moved to dismiss, claiming that the project owner's lawsuit was time barred because the "happening" referred to in the suit limitations clause meant the May 19, 2012, tornado — the incident for which the project owner was seeking coverage — and the project owner did not file suit within 12 months of the tornado.

The court denied the motion, finding that the phrase "after the happening becomes known" referred to the underwriters' denial of coverage, not the date of the tornado. The contract language, the court found, was "vague and generic" and did not clearly and precisely tie the limitations period to the date of the peril insured against.

Accordingly, the default rule under New York law governed — the time within which an action must be commenced shall be computed from the time the cause of action accrued (when underwriters denied coverage for the claim at issue, thereby allegedly breaching the insurance agreement). The limitations period, the court concluded, should be computed from the time that the project owner's claim against underwriters accrued — the date that underwriters denied coverage (Feb. 18, 2013) — not from the date of the windstorm.

Ashley Jordan is a regular contributing columnist on insurance law for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.