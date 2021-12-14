Renren settlement highlights potential increased risk for corporate directors and D&O insurers

Companies

December 14, 2021 - Our capitalist system has long provided for shared ownership of publicly traded companies by individual shareholders who are involved in day-to-day operations, management and/or corporate governance. While it is much easier today with all of the technological advances and online trading platforms for investors to enjoy the benefits of becoming a shareholder in a public company, conflicts can arise when senior management and corporate boards take unilateral actions adverse to the interests of the voiceless minority shareholders of the company.

State laws, led by Delaware, provide multiple levels of safeguards to protect the interests of minority shareholders, such as shareholder-led proxy solicitations, demand letters to corporate boards to take or refrain from certain actions, as well as state-granted appraisal rights.

However, if these safeguards are breached or simply ignored by boards of directors, shareholders can resort to filing a derivative lawsuit which is brought by one or more shareholders to enforce a right of action belonging to the corporation, which it could have asserted, but did not. When a corporation is harmed by alleged wrongdoing and the shareholders are indirectly injured, the claim is derivative in nature. For many years, derivative settlements with monetary payments were extremely rare, but that has not been the case in recent years. Derivative settlement values have increased substantially in recent years. Historically, derivative suits have settled for corporate therapeutics and plaintiff attorney fees.

However, as led by the notorious $75 million Pfizer settlement in 2010, derivative settlements have evolved to include monetary settlements funded in large part by D&O insurers. Notable examples include the record-breaking $310 million Google #MeToo settlement, the $286 million Vereit/American Realty Capital Properties settlement, and the $237.5 million Boeing 737 settlement, amongst others. More recently, in October of 2021, a new settlement entered the ranks of Google and Boeing as a record-setting settlement amount, but in this case the dollar value would not be the most unique aspect of the settlement.

Beijing-based social networking company "Renren," a once-hopeful heir apparent to Facebook in China, recently agreed to pay an unprecedented settlement, upwards of $300 million, to its minority shareholders. While the magnitude of the settlement compared to previously settled derivative litigation is noteworthy, the forum of the underlying legal proceedings may be even more distinct in its class.

Despite being a China-based company, established under the laws of the Cayman Islands, the legal proceedings between Renren and its minority shareholders were carried out in the New York State court system. Specifically, the shareholder derivative complaint — filed in the New York Supreme Court of New York County on March 7, 2019 — outlined an alleged timeline of events detailing purported misconduct of Renren's CEO and Chairman Joseph Chen, former Director David K. Chao, as well as financial advisors Duff and Phelps LLC.

The action was brought against, among others, Chen and Chao for breaches of fiduciary duty, DCM Ventures and Duff and Phelps LLC for aiding and abetting breaches of fiduciary duty and dishonest assistance, and Oak Pacific Investment for knowing receipt.

According to the complaint, in 2009, following the banning of Facebook in China, Joseph Chen rebranded his recently acquired social networking site to "Renren" in hopes of capitalizing on the newly wide-open social media market. The word "Renren" translates to "Everyone" and was chosen in an attempt by Chen to emulate the ethos that Facebook presented.

While it was reported that the company was a "train wreck," the rebrand worked on western investors to the tune of $770 million in American Depository Receipts ("ADRs") at Renren's IPO in May of 2011. Ultimately, the poor quality of the company as a social networking site became apparent, as the "RENN" ticker would show an almost 80% loss in mere months of the IPO.

With the backing of Softbank and Chao, it was alleged that Chen began directing the company's money toward venture capitalism, most notably investing $240 million in tech startup Social Financial ("SoFi"). This pivot was complicated by the fact that Chen had already personally invested millions into SoFi and held a board seat. Former Director David K. Chao, through his company, DCM Ventures, followed suit by buying personal shares in SoFi and attaining a board seat as well.

While the social networking company yielded negative operating cash flow, the investment portfolio, funded by the IPO, showed substantial growth. This growth was not reflected in the price that the company's American Depository Shares ("ADSs") were valued at, a fact that Chen was alleged to have been aware of and used strategically to his benefit. Because Renren was losing money and Renren's minority shareholders lacked insight into the investment portfolio that Chen had built, a perfect environment was cultivated for Chen to attempt cheap privatization of Renren. To that end, offers were extended by Chen to the minority shareholders for their stake in Renren at an extremely low valuation. The minority shareholders objected to what they perceived as an obvious ploy on the part of Chen, Chao and Duff and Phelps.

Shortly thereafter, the defendants allegedly orchestrated a new scheme to achieve privatization in which the same goal could be accomplished in a much less expensive manner. Aided and abetted by Chao and Duff and Phelps, Chen would create a "spin-off" transaction, effectively allowing the aforementioned parties to strip Renren of its valuable portfolio, while simultaneously blocking dissenting shareholders from impeding the transaction.

In furtherance of his alleged scheme, Chen created a holding company, Oak Pacific Investments, which would be a wholly owned subsidiary of Renren until its eventual split from the parent company along with the lucrative portfolio. Once the separation from Renren was complete, Oak Park Investments would be a fully private company.

Minority shareholders of Renren were forced to accept a $500 million payment based on Chen's valuation of Oak Pacific Investments. This figure was immediately met with raised eyebrows, as this was the same amount that was offered for the minority Renren shares in the previous buyout attempt. The non-defendant shareholders believed this valuation to be inaccurate due to the value of the SoFi holdings being worth $560 million alone. Further, the valuation of the Oak Pacific Investments was based on post-separation accounting, which meant that all costs associated with the separation would be reflected in the figure, despite those costs not benefitting the minority shareholders in any way.

While the separation was detrimental to the interests of the minority shareholders, it was even worse for Renren, as the deal structure provided that Renren would have to pay dividends to minority shareholders from the company treasury, and not from the controlling shareholders' pockets personally.

Subsequent to filing the derivative lawsuit, the defendants argued that the plaintiffs had no jurisdiction over them, as Renren was established under Cayman law. However, the Court denied the motion on the grounds that the defendants had taken action to continue their scheme in New York and had sought approval from New York regulators in pursuit of the same. In March of 2021, New York's Appellate Division affirmed the Trial Court's denial of the motion to dismiss. The parties then agreed to mediate and were ultimately able to reach a settlement.

The reported $300 million settlement amount would place Renren among the largest derivative settlements of all time. Chen and Oak Park Investments will pay approximately $288.5 million of the settlement, with the rest being paid by Duff and Phelps.

The true amount of the settlement is still unknown as the terms of the agreement include a "True-up" process, in which the actual value and quantity of the minority shareholder-held ADSs will be considered. What is even more astounding is that the Renren settlement is larger than the damages originally pleaded, according to the minority shareholders' counsel.

While we are continuing to see increased severity in derivative settlements, Renren does appear to be an outlier settlement with several unique facts which set it apart from other derivative settlements, including but not limited to:

•The underlying jurisdiction issue having been decided pursuant to a motion to dismiss and its very liberal pleading standards and allowances (as opposed to a motion for summary judgment);

•The foregoing "True-up" process;

•The fact that the settlement proceeds will be paid directly to the minority shareholders (as opposed to the corporate entity); and

•The underlying facts and circumstances which led the Court to deny the motion to dismiss and allow the lawsuit to remain in New York.

Notwithstanding, Renren and other significant derivative settlements are generally causing more issues for corporate boards and their D&O insurers, as those are the stakeholders who end up funding the lion's share of these settlements.

Indeed, most jurisdictions consider derivative settlements to be non-indemnifiable in nature, thereby triggering "Side A" coverage under D&O insurance policies. While there is a lot of Side A, D&O capacity in the marketplace — and many new market entrants who are willing to offer Side A coverage at competitive pricing — only time will tell whether such pricing of Side A coverage adequately reflects the new risk paradigm of Renren and other nine-figure derivative settlements.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.