Report outlines benefits - and limits - of heavy bar exam prep

(Reuters) - Law school graduates are more likely to pass the bar exam if they spend more hours studying on a daily basis, but there may be "diminishing returns" from hitting the books for 10 or more hours per day on average, according to a new report.

Studying more hours in the morning and averaging more daily study sessions are also associated with a higher probability of bar exam passage, the nonprofit organization AccessLex Institute said in analysis published Tuesday of the bar preparation study habits of a sample of 107 California law school graduates for the July 2017 exam.

While the typical two month post-grad bar preparation period is "essential to success," there is "limited" empirical knowledge about the time spent studying, AccessLex said. The organization surveyed the group of grads from 17 California law schools to evaluate how study patterns and non-study activities predicted bar results, the report said. The graduates recorded their daily activities for the seven weeks before the July 2017 bar exam.

AccessLex said due to the small sample size of first-time bar takers in the state, the results "have limited generalizability and should be considered exploratory in nature."

As a whole, "the effect of studying for the bar exam is strikingly linear and positive, with likelihood of bar passage increasing as the number of study hours increase," the report said. Grads who put in four hours of studying per day had a 46% likelihood of passing, for example, while those who studied 8.1 hours per day – the median number – had more than a 75% likelihood.

Studying much more than that, though, may not produce the same gains, which "start to diminish" when studiers log 10 or more hours per day on average, the report found. The researchers said people who studied more hours were more likely than those who studied eight hours to report they ran out of time on bar sections, and felt like they studied the wrong material.

"Increasing daily study hours past a certain point is not always better; optimizing study hours for efficient preparation is more likely to yield confidence in time management skills and content mastery on exam day," the report said.

Still, studying more hours can also provide some benefit for bar takers – grads who studied more hours were less likely to report feeling nervous or distracted, the report said, drawing from a post-exam survey.

West Chester, Penn.-based AccessLex also found that employment during the bar prep period is "negatively associated with bar success."

