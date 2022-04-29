'Resilience' is the theme at young lawyers' national meetup

Summary The ABA Young Lawyers Division will hold an in-person conference next week, its first since early 2020

Panels will address well-being, mental health and dealing with difficult clients

(Reuters) - Entering the legal profession can be a rough transition for new attorneys.

The work is high-stakes and adversarial, the hours are long and client demands are unpredictable — and the stress has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and blurred work-life boundaries.

That’s why the American Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division has chosen resilience, realignment and revitalization as the theme of its first in-person gathering since early 2020. The spring conference is May 5-7 in Atlanta and will cover how to stay resilient when dealing with difficult clients, attorney mental health and other topics.

“Young lawyers are really coming to the forefront and saying, ‘We want to equip ourselves with the tools to be happy and thrive, not just survive,'" said Tamara Nash, director of experiential learning at the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law and one of conference organizers.

One session on vicarious trauma will examine the negative impact on lawyers of working with clients who are experiencing stressful situations, and how lawyers can mitigate those effects. Another panel will highlight ways that attorneys can prioritize their own wellbeing through mindfulness, exercise, journaling and other practices.

Nash said the conference program aims to help attorneys build up their own resilience, but also to give them strategies to promote change in the wider legal profession.

Young lawyers are hungry to discuss well-being issues alongside diversity, equity and inclusion, and innovation, she said, “but what happens when you go back to work and you can’t implement the changes?”

