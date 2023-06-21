The return of joint and several liability: Minimally negligent defendants may be held liable for entire award in Pennsylvania

Law Firms Cozen O'Connor Follow

June 21, 2023 - Ordinarily, the defendant with the "deepest pockets" does not have to suffer the brunt of a judgment or jury award solely because of their solvency. However, this notion might be changing across the nation.

Under the concept of pure joint and several liability, in a case with multiple defendants, a single defendant may be liable for a plaintiff's entire award, even if the defendant was minimally negligent and not the main source of harm. The theory is predicated on the belief that defendants will best be able to apportion damages by themselves.

For plaintiffs' attorneys, the ability to recover the entire award from a solvent defendant is a wonderful prospect. For defense attorneys, the risk that their client could be obligated to pay the entire award — even if they are only 1% negligent — is alarming. In fact, only seven states practice pure joint and several liability (Alabama, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and Virginia).

In recent years, legislatures around the country have enacted statutes to combat this principle. For instance, Pennsylvania previously enacted the Fair Share Act, which limited a defendant's liability to their "fair share" of the award. In effect, the Fair Share Act ensured that a less-negligent defendant could only have a judgment entered against it for its share of liability.

However, in the 2021 decision Spencer v. Johnson, 249 A.3d 529 (Pa. Super. Ct. 2021), the Pennsylvania Superior Court opined in dicta that the Fair Share Act does not apply unless the plaintiff is also alleged to be at fault, or contributorily negligent. Since Spencer, courts applying Pennsylvania law have continued to follow this approach.

All litigators — including counsel for plaintiffs and defendants — need to understand the landscape of joint and several liability in Pennsylvania, as well as other states, to accurately assess the risks of exposure or identify which defendants to target.

The Fair Share Act

The Pennsylvania Fair Share Act, 42 Pa. C.S. § 7102, enacted in 2011, limits the extent to which a single defendant in a multi-defendant case can be responsible for a judgment. Under the Fair Share Act, no defendant can be held liable for the entire award if they are found to be less than 60% negligent. Additionally, the Act ensures that each defendant's exposure is limited to their "fair share" of the award — i.e., if a defendant is only found to be 20% responsible for the plaintiff's harm, that defendant will only be liable for 20% of plaintiff's recovery.

Since its enactment, courts have applied the Fair Share Act in various cases to limit defendant liability, regardless of whether the plaintiff was contributorily negligent. However, in 2021, the Pennsylvania Superior Court's decision in Spencer narrowed the Fair Share Act's application.

Limitation of the Fair Share Act in Spencer

In Spencer, the court stated in dicta that the Fair Share Act does not limit liability without a showing of comparative negligence on the part of the plaintiff. Put differently, unless the plaintiff's harm was due in part to the plaintiff's own negligence, pure joint and several liability will apply and a minimally negligent defendant may be responsible for the entire award.

Spencer concerned an accident that occurred between a pedestrian and an unlicensed driver. The unlicensed driver was the husband of an employee who was entrusted with a company vehicle by her employer. At the time of the accident, the husband was driving the company vehicle.

At trial, the jury found negligence for the defendant as follows: The driver-husband was 36% liable, the driver's wife was 19% liable, and the wife's employer was 45% liable based on a theory of negligent supervision.

On appeal, the Superior Court reversed the denial of a post-trial motion to mold the verdict against the employer-defendant and held that the trial court should have molded the verdict against the employer because the jury separately found vicarious liability of the employer for the wife's negligence. Therefore, the Superior Court determined that the wife's and employer's negligence should be combined to produce a total of 64% liability, which was over the Fair Share Act's 60% threshold and caused the wife and employer to be jointly and severally liable for the plaintiff's injuries.

Nevertheless, the court proceeded to engage in a sua sponte analysis of the Fair Share Act's application and commented that, even if the jury did not find the employer-defendant vicariously liable, "the general rule of the Fair Share Act continues to be focused on cases where plaintiff is found to have negligently contributed to her own injuries."

The court resolutely stated: "for the minimum finding of 60% negligence portion of the Fair Share Act to apply, the plaintiff's negligence must be an issue in the case." Although this ruling was not necessary to the holding, the court found that joint and several liability was proper for the additional reason that the pedestrian-plaintiff's negligence was not shown.

The Spencer court's comments on the Fair Share Act's application initially produced a great deal of uncertainty. Was this portion of the opinion mere dicta because it was not the central holding of the case? Or would courts follow Spencer and agree that the Fair Share Act requires plaintiff contributory negligence?

Some speculated that the opinion would be considered advisory, since it was reached by only a two-judge panel, and others wondered whether the decision would be appealed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, or if the Superior Court would hold an en banc hearing on the issue.

Over the last two years, however, state and federal courts applying Pennsylvania law have consistently followed Spencer's view of the Fair Share Act.

Namely, courts have held that without plaintiff contributory negligence, the Fair Share Act does not apply, and defendants are joint and severally liable. InSnyder v. Hunt, 268 A.3d 416 (Pa. Super. Ct. 2021), the court held that because defendants did not allege or prove that the plaintiff was contributorily negligent, the Fair Share Act did not apply.

Similarly, in Anderson v. Motorist Mut. Ins. Co., 608 F. Supp. 3d 214 (W.D. Pa. 2022), the federal district court looked to Spencer and predicted that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court would find that the Fair Share Act does not apply in cases where the plaintiff's negligence is not in issue. Secondary sources have also reflected this change, noting that Spencer greatly limited the Fair Share Act's application.

National implications

Notably, the Spencer principle is contrary to the growing trend of tort reform across the country. Twenty-nine states, including Pennsylvania, have some form of modified joint and several liability that limit its application based upon different factors, such as the cause of action or type of damages involved.

Fourteen states practice pure several liability, where the onus is on the plaintiff to identify the tortfeasors as each defendant can only be held responsible for their portion of liability. As noted above, pure joint and several liability is the minority approach.

To date, no courts outside of Pennsylvania have referenced Spencer in their orders or opinions. Yet Pennsylvania's clear move back toward pure joint and several liability may cause courts and legislatures in other states to reconsider their negative views against this doctrine. In any event, states considering whether to follow Pennsylvania's lead must anticipate the likely implications of reinstating the doctrine.

On the one hand, the fear of a single defendant being responsible for an entire judgment or verdict could incentivize settlements. On the other hand, these minority jurisdictions could now become targets of the plaintiff's bar, knowing a recovery is all but guaranteed.

Based on this regressive trend, defendants must be exceedingly cognizant of their venue and trends in the courts as they could be on the line for the plaintiff's entire award, regardless of whether they were minimally negligent. In turn, plaintiffs will greatly benefit from naming a more solvent defendant in their complaint — even if that defendant was not the main source of harm. Absent further authority to the contrary, parties and their counsel litigating under Pennsylvania law should expect that this trend is here to stay and prepare accordingly.















