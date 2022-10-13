Riots, commotion, insurrection: What does insurance cover when society wreaks havoc?















October 13, 2022 - Since the beginning of human history, people have come together to make a stand. When people turn their beliefs into action, it can result in wars, insurrections, riots, civil disobedience and protests, which can all lead to damage, injury, lawsuits and insurance claims.

The last few years have witnessed notable public incidents, including the events in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, the Ukraine war, women's rights protests in Iran, the Indian Farmers Protest, COVID-19 protests, and the MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements.

While these incidents are typically at the forefront of political discussion and debate, the labels that are applied to these events can also have significant insurance implications.

Some insurance policies have provisions eliminating liability coverage for damages caused by certain types of events — including "riots," "civil commotion," and "insurrection" — or limiting the amount of available coverage for these events.

An issue can arise, however, when courts try to determine how to define an event for insurance purposes. After all, the same event can be characterized in various ways — even when the event is widely publicized and captured on video and in photos.

Take the events in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, for instance. A Jan. 7, 2022, CNN news article (https://cnn.it/3rK63Mw) looks back on this day and describes the events as an "insurrection." Meanwhile, Fox News consolidates its articles on the events of Jan. 6, 2021, under the heading of "Capitol Protests," but published a recent article (https://fxn.ws/3CpKh5o) referring to the events as the "Capitol Riot."

While making fine distinctions between protests, riots, and insurrections may appear pertinent only for those who want to cheer on their favorite political party, right or wrong, the distinctions can be very consequential for insurance policies, which typically use precise wording that has no political affiliation. As a result, determining whether the events similar to those that happened on Jan. 6, 2021, qualify as a protest, riot, or insurrection could have serious financial consequences for those who are harmed by such events.

Courts are expected to look closely at the exact words used in an insurance policy. When the words the insurance policy uses are not specially defined within the policy itself, courts often turn to dictionaries, encyclopedias, and common law definitions to determine how these events should be labeled.

For example, in the 1992 California Appellate Court case North Bay Schools Ins. Authority v. Industrial Indemnity Co., a group of young people broke into two different schools at night, ransacked rooms, and set fire to the buildings. A dispute arose between the insured and the insurer about whether these incidents qualified as a "riot."

The North Bay court looked to various dictionary and common law definitions to conclude that a riot "refers to criminal activity, and, like the common law definition, requires a public disorder. The term, therefore, does not include crimes committed by groups acting out of public view." Based on these standardized definitions, the court held that the nighttime vandalism did not qualify as a "riot" because the events were not committed in public.

Another common phrase found in these exclusions is "civil commotion."

For example, in the 1974 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case, Pan American World Airways v. Aetna Casualty & Surety Co., insurers contended a civil commotion exclusion should apply to bar coverage for a commercial airplane hijacking.

Two members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) hijacked a flight and forced the crew to divert the plane to a different destination where other PFLP members were waiting and boarded the plane with explosives. The hijackers forced the crew to fly the plane to a new destination, and during this leg of the trip, the explosives fuses were lit but did not immediately detonate. After the plane landed at the next destination, the passengers were evacuated, and the plane exploded.

The court adopted an insurance encyclopedia definition of "civil commotion" — "'occasional local or temporary outbreaks of unlawful violence'" — determining "[t]here is no authority for the proposition that civil commotion [is anything] other than [a] local, domestic disturbance[]."

The court agreed with the trial court's adoption of the common law rule that a "'civil commotion' is 'essentially a kind of domestic disturbance,' referring to disorders that 'occur among fellow-citizens or within the limits of one community.'"

In refusing to apply the exclusion, the court focused on the incident's location. Because the hijacking took place over London on a flight from Brussels to New York, and the plane was diverted to Beirut and then Cairo, the court held the entire incident was not "domestic" as to the policies issued to Pan American in the United States. The court concluded that a "civil commotion does not comprehend a loss occurring in the skies over two continents."

The court's analysis was fact-specific and looked closely at the definition of "civil commotion" to make its decision.

There are also exclusions that focus on damage caused by "insurrection." In the 1983 Southern District of New York case, Holiday Inns, Inc. v. Aetna Ins. Co., various militia groups engaged in battle for control over a newly developed residential district in Beirut.

For six months, the various militia groups fought each other and took control of buildings in the city to establish their bases, including the insured Holiday Inn hotel. As a result, the Holiday Inn sustained significant damage. It was "hit by rockets; glass windows had been broken; there was fire damage inside the rooms on several floors; and some looting had taken place."

The court adopted the common law principle laid out in the Pan Am case that, "'insurrection' for insurance purposes means '(1) a violent uprising by a group or movement (2) acting for the specific purpose of overthrowing the constituted government and seizing its powers.'" While the six months of fighting involved a struggle for territory between numerous militia groups, the court held that it did not constitute an "insurrection."

The court was not convinced that these militias were "group[s] or movement[s] … acting for the specific purpose of overthrowing the constituted government and seizing its powers." Instead, the court determined these were "domestic gangs" concerned with "preserv[ing] a status quo which favored their interests" and "enlarg[ing] their turf."

Because the court found no evidence that these groups were attempting to overthrow an established government and seize its power, it held this was not an "insurrection."

It may be easy to refer to current events in today's world as a "riot," "civil commotion," "insurrection," etc. without giving it much thought. However, these labels may not be applied so easily in an insurance context, where longstanding dictionary and case law definitions will probably carry far more weight than the perpetrators' political affiliations.

Because some policies have provisions eliminating liability coverage for damages caused by "riots," "civil commotion," and "insurrections," or limiting the amount of available coverage for these events, it is important to consult your insurance policy and state rules and regulations when chaos strikes. Unfortunately, if history is our guide, confrontation and anger are likely to continue to erupt from time to time. When that causes damage and injury and insurance coverage is at issue, dictionary definitions will carry more weight than the opinions political commentators generate.

Erin Mindoro Ezra is a regular contributing columnist on insurance coverage for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.