Rocky Mountain law firm Holland & Hart hires 6-lawyer team in Salt Lake City

Summary

Summary Law firms Holland & Hart adds six lawyers from Utah firm Kirton McConkie

Team adds to firm's private client, tax and benefits practices

(Reuters) - Holland & Hart has brought on a group of private client and tax attorneys to advise high net worth clients in Salt Lake City, a hot market for law firm growth over the past year.

The six-lawyer team, which includes partners Brent Andrewsen and Thomas Mecham, joins Denver-founded Holland & Hart from Utah firm Kirton McConkie, the firm said on Monday.

Lawyers in Holland & Hart's private client practice do estate planning and wealth management work for families, individuals, family offices and foundations with a focus on tax and wealth transfer matters, according to its website.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"We are seeing a lot more wealth in the Intermountain West region," said Steve Young, leader of the firm's tax and benefits practice group.

The 470-lawyer firm looked to expand its private client group in Salt Lake City to support its work in Denver and other markets, he said.

Kirton McConkie didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the departure of the group, which also includes of counsel Brad Lowe and four associates.

Andrewsen, who advises nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations, served for four years as chairman of 160-lawyer Kirton McConkie's board until January, according to his LinkedIn account.

Utah's capital has attracted several large law firms in the past year, due in part to a burgeoning technology sector in the region, as well as area universities and lifestyle factors.

Law firms including Kirkland & Ellis, Mayer Brown, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Foley & Lardner and Buchalter have recently opened outposts in Salt Lake City.

Firms that have been in the region for longer have also recently expanded there. Holland & Hart hired former Ballard Spahr emerging company and venture capital co-leader Todd Reece in Salt Lake City earlier this year.

Holland & Hart's Salt Lake City office has more than 80 lawyers, according to its website.

"The secret is out that Utah is a great place to be," Young said.

Read more:

Utah's 'Silicon Slopes' see action as law firm Holland & Hart poaches from rival

Large law firms still see allure of Utah's 'Silicon Slopes'

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.