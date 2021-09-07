Ropes & Gray adds Latham, Kirkland private equity vet in N.Y.

The logo of law firm Ropes & Gray LLP outside of their office in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Ropes & Gray said Tuesday it has lured a private equity dealmaker from Latham & Watkins whose clients have included American Airlines, Cisco Systems Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, and Tencent Holdings.

Kate Withers has joined Ropes & Gray's New York office as a partner in its global private equity practice. She joined Latham in April 2020 from Kirkland & Ellis, where she was also a partner.

Withers was among the Latham partners who advised Abcam plc, which develops and provides research tools to other life sciences companies, on its $340 million acquisition of BioVision Inc, one of its suppliers, announced last month.

She also advised private equity fund KKR on its new partnership with global music publisher BMG. The two companies in March announced they would work together to acquire music rights.

"Kate is a terrific addition to the world’s leading private equity practice," David Blittner, co-chair of Ropes & Gray's private equity practice, said in a statement. "She arrives at a time when Ropes & Gray is, for another consecutive year, at the top of the private equity leaderboard, ranked as one of the best firms for complex PE work both by deal volume and deal value."

Ropes & Gray is within the top 10 both in terms of the number of, and value of, private equity-backed M&A deals it has advised on this year, according to Refinitiv. This year so far, Ropes & Gray has advised on 106 deals worth $36.92 billion.

Ropes & Gray touted the size of both its New York office and its private equity transactions and private funds teams. The Boston-founded firm said it has more than 500 lawyers in the Big Apple, making it one of the 20 largest firms in the city, with more than 400 working on those kinds of deals.

Withers isn't the only corporate partner whose departure from Latham was announced Tuesday. Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman said it tapped a Latham partner who specializes in deals and financing involving Latin America for its New York office.

