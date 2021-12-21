Ropes & Gray to open Los Angeles office in 2022

The logo of law firm Ropes & Gray LLP is seen outside of their office in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Ropes & Gray said on Monday it plans to launch an office in Los Angeles in the new year, marking the Boston-founded law firm's third California outpost.

Ropes & Gray confirmed it will open the Los Angeles office with 12 lawyers initially, including Brandon Howald, a private equity leader who joined as a partner from Paul Hastings on Friday.

A team of lawyers that already work for Ropes & Gray in Southern California will also be part of the new office, including private equity partner Howard Glazer and healthcare partner Torrey McClary, according to the firm. The firm said it will continue hiring and relocating lawyers to grow in Los Angeles.

Howald was a longtime partner at Paul Hastings, where he was vice chair of the firm's global private equity practice, according to an archived version of his law firm bio. He joined the firm in 2004 after working at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A Paul Hastings representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Howald's departure.

Ropes & Gray's Los Angeles office will be the 1,400-lawyer firm's 12th globally. It will initially focus on private equity, asset management and healthcare, the firm said. Ropes & Gray said it has more than 200 private equity-focused lawyers around the world.

The firm said its clients in California include TPG Capital, Silver Lake Partners and the University of Southern California.

Ropes & Gray has long had offices in San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

Its move to plant a flag in Los Angeles comes as several other law firms, including Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Allen & Overy, opened offices there this year.

