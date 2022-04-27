Ropes & Gray swipes Fried Frank's European private equity practice chief
- Fried Frank's PE practice chief Dan Oates moving to Ropes & Gray
- Two other partners will join him
(Reuters) - Boston-headquartered Ropes & Gray said Wednesday it has picked up three M&A partners from Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson in London, including the head of its European private equity practice, Dan Oates.
Oates has advised private equity clients including Bain Capital, Apollo Group, Blackstone Group, Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs, KKR and Golden Gate Capital, according to his bio on Fried Frank’s website.
Oates will be joined at Ropes & Gray by partners Simon Saitowitz and Angela Becker.
A Fried Frank spokesperson wished the outgoing partners well and emphasized that the firm remains committed to enhancing its presence in London, which is a "strategic priority."
Ropes & Gray said in a statement its London private equity team had its strongest-ever year in 2021, advising on 105 transactions worth approximately $121 billion. It advised on 290 global transactions worth $230 billion that year, the firm said.
Earlier this year, the 1,400-lawyer firm hired antitrust partner Annie Herdman from Kirkland & Ellis in London, while losing private equity lawyer Peng Yu to Kirkland & Ellis in Hong Kong.
Ropes & Gray now has 33 partners and a total of 170 lawyers in London, the firm said.
