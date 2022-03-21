Ropes & Gray's global white collar co-chair moves to Dechert

Summary

Summary Law firms Judith Seddon joins Dechert as a partner in London

(Reuters) - Dechert said Monday it has added the former global co-chair of Ropes & Gray’s white collar and government enforcement practice as a partner in London.

Judith Seddon represents clients in proceedings before the UK’s top fraud and financial regulators, the Serious Fraud Office and the Financial Conduct Authority, 1,000-attorney Dechert said in a statement.

Seddon also advises on cross-border investigations, the Philadelphia-founded firm added.

Before Ropes & Gray, Seddon was a partner in Clifford Chance’s London office, according to her LinkedIn bio.

Boston-headquartered Ropes & Gray lost its global M&A head Paul Scrivano, who is based in the U.S., to Davis Polk & Wardwell last month.

The firm has also traded international partners with Kirkland & Ellis over the last month, gaining an antitrust partner in London and losing an M&A partner in Hong Kong.

A Ropes & Gray spokesperson wished Seddon well on Monday but declined to comment on who would replace her as co-chair of the firm’s global white collar practice.

