Roundup litigation veteran to take over as top Bayer lawyer in U.S.

(Reuters) - Bayer AG on Thursday said it named its global litigation head William Dodero as its next U.S. general counsel, calling him a key player in managing the company's costly legal fights over its Roundup weedkiller.

Dodero, who has been with Bayer for two decades, will replace current U.S. general counsel and senior vice president Scott Partridge on Jan. 1, 2023, the German pharmaceutical and chemical giant said.

Partridge became the top U.S. lawyer at Bayer in 2018, soon after Bayer acquired agricultural seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto Co, where he was a vice president of global strategy.

He will leave Bayer at the end of the year to work on dispute resolution representation and advocacy, Bayer said. The company did not immediately provide more details on Partridge's plans.

Roundup-related lawsuits have dogged Bayer since it acquired the herbicide brand as part of its $63 billion purchase of Monsanto. The company has said that decades of studies have shown Roundup and its active ingredient, glyphosate, are safe for human use.

Bayer last month won its fifth consecutive trial over claims that Roundup causes cancer, while in June the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against Bayer in two appeals challenging jury verdicts of $25 million and $87 million against the company.

Bayer reached a deal in 2020 to settle most of the roughly 100,000 then-pending Roundup lawsuits for nearly $10 billion, but failed to win court approval for a separate agreement of how to handle future claims.

Bayer said Dodero has been "instrumental" to its Roundup litigation strategy.

He will oversee legal areas in the Whippany, New Jersey-based U.S. unit including compliance, litigation, corporate, safety and environmental, labor and employment and international trade, the company said.

Dodero previously worked in Bayer's consumer health and pharmaceutical businesses and as outside trial counsel for the company.

