Russian bank VTB says sanctions stalling effort to hire U.S. lawyers

Judge said the sanctioned bank has one more week to get legal team in place

(Reuters) - Lawyers who are set to take over the defense of Russia's VTB Bank in a Manhattan federal court lawsuit say U.S. sanctions are preventing them from getting to work and getting paid.

Marc Agnifilo and Zach Intrater of Manhattan law firm Brafman & Associates have agreed to represent VTB in litigation stemming from the 2014 downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight over eastern Ukraine. But the bank said in a Wednesday night filing that it has yet to find a U.S. financial institution to facilitate a retainer payment that would let the new lawyers join the case.

Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein on Thursday extended a deadline for new attorneys to enter the case until June 23 but said no further extensions will be given without VTB submitting a "daily log" of its efforts.

Global law firm Latham & Watkins said after Russia's invasion of Ukraine that would no longer defend state-controlled VTB, which is accused of helping fund a group that allegedly shot down the 2014 flight. A VTB employee said in an affidavit that Brafman & Associates had agreed to step in as long as it could be paid in compliance with U.S. law.

Intrater said in a separate affidavit that the firm contracted the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which oversees sanctions, and were told there is a general allowance for payments to U.S.-based attorneys for representing sanctioned entities in pending court cases.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs at law firm Jenner & Block opposed VTB's request to give their new lawyers more time to enter the case, arguing that their inability to get paid should not further delay proceedings.

Jenner is representing the family of Quinn Schansman, an American killed on the Malaysia Airlines flight. The lawsuit claims that VTB and fellow Russian lender Sberbank funded Russian separatists who allegedly shot down the plane. The banks deny the allegations but last year lost a bid to toss the case on jurisdictional grounds.

Sberbank’s attorneys with Debevoise & Plimpton and White & Case are also exiting the case. Those U.S. law firms have not yet said which attorneys will replace them.

The case is Schansman v. Sberbank, Southern District of New York, No.19-2985.

For plaintiffs: David Pressman and Terri Mascherin of Jenner & Block

For VTB: Christopher Harris of Latham & Watkins

