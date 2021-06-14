Sanctions, CFIUS pro hops from Cleary to Davis Polk

The logo of the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell is seen in their legal offices in New York City, New York, U.S., June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Davis Polk & Wardwell said Monday that Paul Marquardt is joining the firm from New York rival Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, where it said he led the foreign investment and national security practice.

Marquardt, who advises international clients on U.S. sanctions and export control issues and compliance, will be a partner in Davis Polk's financial institutions group in Washington, D.C.

New York-based Davis Polk cited Marquardt's expertise related to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, as well as matters involving the Justice and State Departments and the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. In particular, the firm noted he has more than two decades of experience handling national security reviews before the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

“His extensive experience in sanctions and national security reviews is a strong complement to our practice, and is increasingly important to our clients as they continue to navigate these issues in pursuing complex, cross-border transactions,” Davis Polk managing partner Neil Barr said in a statement.

Marquardt has spent his entire 25-year career in private practice at Cleary, according to his LinkedIn profile. While at the firm, he represented clients including 3M, American Airlines, Citigroup, Prudential and Sony.

He said in a statement that he was grateful for his time at Cleary but eager to join the team at his new firm.

“Davis Polk’s reputation in the regulatory space is unparalleled, and I have had the pleasure of working alongside many of the firm’s lawyers throughout my career," he said.

A representative for Cleary thanked Marquardt for his contributions and wished him well.

Davis Polk isn't the only firm to add a rival's national security practice leader in recent weeks, as expertise on sanctions, CFIUS and related matters continues to be in high demand under the new Biden administration. Last month Latham & Watkins brought on Damara Chambers in Washington from Vinson & Elkins, where she helped lead the firm’s national security and international trade practice.