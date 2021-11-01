Sanford Heisler taps Baltimore leader for new managing partner role

Sanford Heisler Sharp offices in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

New York managing partner Russell Kornblith was named general counsel

(Reuters) - Sanford Heisler Sharp said Monday that it has elevated its Baltimore office managing partner to a newly created firmwide managing partner position, as part of a broader leadership overhaul.

Deborah Marcuse, who has been leading the Baltimore office since its launch in 2018, will now also "liaise with" office heads for New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, San Diego and Nashville, the firm said. She will also work closely with firm chair David Sanford and co-vice chairs Jeremy Heisler and Kevin Sharp.

"It is extremely important for a firm our size with offices all over the United States to have policies that are consistent and uniform," Sanford said. The litigation firm, which was founded in 2004, now has around 100 employees, including 50 attorneys, he said.

The plaintiffs-side employment firm has also promoted New York office managing partner Russell Kornblith to general counsel, another newly established role. Kornblith is handing over management reins in New York to Michael Palmer, who serves as co-chair of the firm's wage and hour practice group.

In Nashville, litigation partner Leigh Anne St. Charles is taking over as local managing partner from Sharp. Kate Mueting, who co-chairs the firm's discrimination and harassment practice, will become a co-managing partner in D.C. alongside Vincent McKnight. Discrimination and harassment practice co-chair Alexandra Harwin was named executive chair of the practice, working with co-chairs Mueting, Saba Bireda, Melinda Koster and Danielle Fuschetti.