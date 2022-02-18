Satellite companies duke it out in the 'wild west' of inner space

(Reuters) - NASA recently expressed concerns over a request from Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch tens of thousands of new satellites. But as competing companies rush to fill low earth orbit (LEO) with satellites as part of global broadband systems, the law hasn't caught up. Reuters talks to experts on what liabilities are in store for an increasingly crowded space.

This video features commentary from Viasat Chief Officer of Global Government and Regulatory Affairs John Janka, Hogan Lovells Senior Associate George John, and Professor Frans von der Dunk of the University of Nebraska College of Law

