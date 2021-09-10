Saul Ewing's new chief talent officer talks remote work, salary wars

The logo of law firm Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr at their offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Law firms are grappling with office return policies, vaccine mandates, an associate salary war, and a highly competitive lateral market. Amid that backdrop, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr has added the role of chief talent officer to its senior management team, hiring Chandra Kilgriff away from Robins Kaplan, where she was chief talent & diversity officer.

Minneapolis-based Kilgriff, who reports directly to Saul Ewing’s leaders, oversees recruiting, retention, professional development, and diversity and inclusion efforts at the firm, which has 366 attorneys.

She spoke with Reuters about the red-hot lateral hiring scene, what the race to increase associate salaries means for firms in smaller markets, and how firms can improve their recruitment and retention of diverse attorneys.

The conversation below has been edited for clarity and brevity.

REUTERS: Why do you think Saul Ewing created this role?

KILGRIFF: I think right now is a very pivotal moment in the profession. Firms are all struggling with, “What does a post-pandemic world look like?” The firm is really interested in aligning our HR and talent management functions to meet the needs of the firm as we transition into this hybrid world.

REUTERS: What is Saul Ewing doing right now, in terms of remote work?

KILGRIFF: Our offices are all open to people who want to go in, but there are a lot of people who are still working remotely. We’re not mandating that anyone—other than a skeleton crew—go into the office. We’re constantly looking at what’s happening and evaluating the state and local guidelines. But we have a large percentage of our people who are still primarily remote.

REUTERS: Has this move to remote work changed the recruiting game?

KILGRIFF: I think candidates and current employees are increasingly looking for flexibility. We’ve seen that that can work. Now we need to figure out what the ideal looks like after the pandemic. What have we missed through remote work and want to bring back? And what do we not need to bring back because we’ve developed a better process or way of doing things? We are constantly evaluating what’s happening in the industry. We’re going to need to continue to adapt.

REUTERS: What are some elements of the traditional work structure that you think might go by the wayside?

KILGRIFF: I think there is a lot of work that can be done remotely—when you are aren’t interacting with people, when you are writing a brief, or doing heads-down work. I think that’s easily done outside of the office. Inside the office, people miss the connections and some of the training opportunities. But connections can happen remotely too. It’s just figuring out the right balance.

REUTERS: We saw a slew of firms raise associate starting salaries to as much as $205,000 this summer. Saul Ewing has a starting associate salary of $170,000. Does that put the firm at a disadvantage?

KILGRIFF: We are regularly reviewing our salary structure to make sure that we can attract and retain talented associates. We also have a lot to sell in terms of our culture, our clients and our work. We attract people who see that we are committed to their career development, training, and excellence in our practice.

REUTERS: If money isn’t the primary motivator for associates, what do you think is?

KILGRIFF: I think associates and employees in general are often looking for autonomy in their work, career trajectory and growth, mentors and great people around them who are supporting them, and an inclusive and welcoming culture.

REUTERS: Diversity has proven to be a tough nut to crack for large law firms. What are some of the key things firms can do to improve their recruitment and retention of diverse attorneys?

KILGRIFF: I think it’s really important to integrate diversity, equity and inclusion principles into all of the firm’s systems, and not have it be an isolated function that operates in a silo. We need to create more formalized structure in areas like recruiting, workflow and promotions to minimize the impact of bias.

A real focus of mine is making sure that leaders have inclusive leadership skills. We know the people who associates work directly with have the greatest impact on their careers. We need to make sure every person who is in a position to lead a team understands what it means to lead a diverse and inclusive team.

