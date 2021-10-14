S.C. probate judge suspended for hurricane fundraising on Facebook

REUTERS/Chip East

He received a six-month suspension for another Facebook post in 2016

(Reuters) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has ordered the 18-month suspension of a probate judge after he requested hurricane relief donations on his Facebook page.

“For my birthday this year, I'm asking for donations to American Red Cross. I've chosen this nonprofit because of food, water, and much more provided for those affected by Hurricane Florence in NC & SC," Kenneth E Johns posted in 2018, according to the filing published Wednesday.

Johns identified himself as a probate judge at the Oconee County Probate Court on his Facebook profile, the filing said. He admitted to violating rules of judicial conduct that bar judges from using their position to advance interests and solicit funds, the court said.

Johns was also sanctioned for volunteering to be a character witness in a 2017 New Jersey lawsuit.

Larry Brandt, Johns’ attorney, called the judgment fair, though he said his client was pushing for a lighter sanction. He said he believes Johns, who is not an attorney and is not required to be one as a probate judge in South Carolina, would have benefited from the help of lawyers who understood judicial ethics at the time of his posts.

"He's not a lawyer, but that doesn't excuse violating the canon. Obviously if you're not a lawyer you need to study a little bit and try to figure out what you can and can't do," Brandt said.

Johns was suspended in 2016 for six months after he posted on Facebook about a legal matter before the probate court.

The court took that into account when issuing its latest decision.

“In light of Respondent's prior misconduct, we find a substantial suspension from judicial duties is appropriate," the filing read.

Johns was also ordered to take an online judicial ethics training and pay the costs of the proceedings.

A representative from the court's Office of Disciplinary Counsel said it doesn't comment on orders.