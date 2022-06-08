Scholar lands at think tank after Georgetown Law controversy

The skyline of Manhattan is seen from the water on September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat

Summary Shapiro now a senior fellow and director of constitutional studies at Manhattan Institute

He was cleared last week to join the law school following an investigation into controversial tweets

(Reuters) - Conservative legal scholar Ilya Shapiro, whose tweets questioning President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court spurred a four-month-long campus free speech debate at Georgetown University’s law school, has joined the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research.

The New York-based nonprofit, which promotes free-market economics, said Tuesday that Shapiro is now a senior fellow and its director of constitutional studies.

On Monday, Shapiro said he was quitting his soon-to-begin post as executive director of Georgetown Law's Center for the Constitution, despite being cleared to do so following a university investigation into his Twitter posts.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

In one of his tweets from late January, Shapiro wrote that his own favored candidate to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer “doesn’t fit into latest intersectional hierarchy so we’ll get (a) lesser black woman." He later deleted the posts and called his phrasing "inartful."

Investigators determined that Shapiro could not face discipline for tweets that were posted a week before he was to become an employee, but found that similar comments from him in the future would likely create a hostile environment.

Shapiro said the school’s handling of the matter had made working there “untenable.”

Georgetown defended its action in a statement, saying it balanced protecting free speech with promoting "civil and respectful discourse."

Read more:

Embattled new hire quits Georgetown Law amid free speech controversy

Georgetown Law won't fire scholar accused of racist posts

Georgetown law dean calls new hire's comments on Breyer replacement 'appalling'

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.