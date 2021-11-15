Schumer recommends Boies Schiller partner for federal judgeship

The office of law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP in Washington, D.C., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday recommended that President Joe Biden nominates a Boies Schiller Flexner litigator as federal judge to fill a seat in the Northern District of New York that has been vacant since 2016.

Anne Nardacci, a partner at the David Boies-founded law firm, was recommended by the New York Democrat to become the fifth active federal judge in the district and its third woman, which would give the district a majority of female judges.

"That would be historic for this district and is still fairly uncommon," Nardacci said in an interview.

Schumer is the top Democrat in the Senate and the senior senator from New York. Biden often follows his recommendations, as well as those from other senior Democratic lawmakers, for home state nominees.

The potential nomination of Nardacci, 44, would help further Biden's goal of bringing more professional and demographic diversity to the judiciary.

Schumer's office in a statement noted he had recommended the other two women, U.S. District Judges Brenda Sannes and Mae D'Agostino, on the Northern District's bench. They were confirmed during President Barack Obama's administration.

Nardacci called Schumer's recommendation an honor. If nominated and confirmed, Nardacci would bring nearly two decades as a litigator pursuing commercial and antitrust cases to the bench.

The Cornell Law School graduate began her legal career at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom as an associate working on antitrust matters from 2002 to 2005. She then moved back to Albany, where she grew up, and joined Boies Schiller in 2005.