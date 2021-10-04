SCOTUS ace Neal Katyal gets another cameo with Billions appearance

REUTERS/Gary Cameron/Files

(Reuters) - Former acting solicitor general Neal Katyal is a regular at the U.S. Supreme Court, having argued 44 cases there. He’s becoming a regular on the small screen as well.

The Hogan Lovells partner made a cameo appearance on the season 5 finale of the Showtime’s hit “Billions” that aired Oct. 3. He played himself representing Axe Capital executive Mike (Wags) Wagner, portrayed by actor David Costabile. It was Katyal’s second foray into television: He also appeared as himself on the Netflix juggernaut "House of Cards" in 2015.

Katyal first met "Billions" showrunner Brian Koppelman at a conference several years ago and agreed to speak to the show’s writers about the U.S. Department of Justice, setting the stage for Sunday's on-camera appearance.

Reuters Legal caught up with Katyal Monday to discuss "Billions," what it’s like to film with acting heavyweights like Paul Giamatti and Damien Lewis, and whether he’d ever leave his practice behind for Hollywood.

The conversation below has been edited for length and clarity.

REUTERS: Tell me more about how this cameo came about.

KATYAL: I met with about eight writers and it was a super interesting, really smart, eclectic room full of people. They had me for like an hour and a half answering questions (about the Justice Department.) That was that. Then they called some time in maybe March, and said, “Hey, we’ve got a role for a lawyer that we think is right for you. Would you be interested?” It was going to be two days of shooting in New York and I said, “Sure, I’ll be super psyched.” Then, unfortunately, because of the tragedy of Damien’s wife (Helen McCrory) passing away at a very young age, filming had to go to London. Then a two-day shoot became 10, because I had to fly there and quarantine.

London had these strict rules at the time where we had to be in our hotel room for six days. We couldn’t leave for anything. The only person I ever saw was the person who COVID tested me every day. But I got a ton of work done. I wrote two Supreme Court briefs and some other things.

REUTERS: What's more nerve-wracking, arguing before the Supreme Court or filming a TV show?

KATYAL: They are both nerve-wracking in very different ways. One thing about (television) is there are do overs. I had some lines in "House of Cards" and I worked on it really hard. So I go and do it and nail it on the first time, and I thought, like, I was going to drop the mic and go home because I thought I was done. And they’re like, “Do it again, and again.” We did it about 60 times, because we were doing it from so many different angles.

This time I knew that was what was going to happen, so that was better. The first two or three takes, honestly, I felt like I was in a dream. I watch the show, and here I am all of a sudden in a room with Giamatti and Damien Lewis, and I haven’t seen a person in six days. The whole thing was very odd. I knew I probably wasn’t doing very well, but I also knew there would be a lot more takes. At the Supreme Court, there’s only that one take.

On the other hand, I’ve done the Supreme Court 44 times and it feels more at home than being in a room with Damien Lewis. It was really intimidating.

REUTERS: Were there any major difference between the sets of "House of Cards" and "Billions?"

KATYAL: It’s entirely different because of the different personalities involved. Giamatti and Lewis are so intense. Like, unbelievably intense. But then during the breaks they’d be incredibly jokey, as was David Costabile. We’d just be joking around and then all of a sudden they would say “Action.” And it felt like I was literally in the room with a different person — that there was a major switch that would happen and they were completely different people. It’s very disorienting to see it.

REUTERS: Have you considered leaving the law to pursue acting? You’ve got an IMDb profile.

KATYAL: I’m definitely not leaving my day job under any circumstances. I love my firm and I love my practice.

