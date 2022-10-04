SEC deal with ex-Dewey law firm CFO ends eight-year civil case

Law firms

(Reuters) - A Manhattan federal judge has signed off on a settlement between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Joel Sanders, the former chief financial officer of defunct international law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf, to resolve civil fraud claims by the agency.

Under the deal approved Monday by U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni, Sanders must pay the SEC more than $95,000 in disgorgement and prejudgment interest. The agreement also forbids Sanders from being an officer or director at a publicly-traded company.

Sanders did not admit or deny wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

Sanders was separately convicted and sentenced to a $1 million fine and 750 hours of community service in 2017 after a Manhattan jury found he used illegal accounting adjustments between 2008 and 2012 to conceal Dewey's financial difficulties from investors in its bonds, including Bank of America Corp and HSBC Holdings Plc.

Citing his criminal conviction, the SEC on Monday also banned Sanders from practicing before the agency.

Michael King, an attorney representing Sanders, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a spokesperson for the SEC.

King told Reuters in August that he thinks the civil case between Sanders and SEC was the "only remaining open matter involving the former leadership of Dewey."

The New York-founded law firm once had nearly 1,400 lawyers but went bankrupt in 2012, unable to pay for lavish compensation packages it had promised to recruit star partners.

The SEC sued Sanders and other ex-Dewey leaders, including Stephen DiCarmine, the firm's former executive director, and former Dewey chairman Steven Davis, alleging they conspired to hide the law firm's poor financial health from investors.

In the separate criminal case, a Manhattan jury in 2015 convicted Sanders of misleading investors while acquitting DiCarmine. Prosecutors dropped charges against Davis after he agreed to a five-year ban from practicing law in New York.

Davis and DiCarmine paid $130,000 and $35,000 respectively, to resolve the SEC complaints in 2018. They did not admit or deny the SEC's allegations as part of their agreements.

